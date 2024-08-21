Purpleant Technologies Launches AI No-Code Chatbot Platform

Purpleant Technologies, an artificial intelligence-technology company, has announced the launch of BotWot, an AI-powered no-code chatbot development platform. BotWot allows businesses to create and deploy intelligent chatbots without any coding experience to improve customer engagement and support.

Incubated by Nasscom's Deep Tech startups hub in Gurugram and recognised by Startup India, the platform is supported by industry players like Microsoft, AWS, Google and OpenAI, Purpleant Technologies said in a release.

"With BotWot, we're putting the power of AI in everyone's hands," said Nitya Prakhar, co-founder and chief executive officer of Purpleant Technologies. "Our goal is simple: democratise AI so that everyone can benefit from intelligent conversational AI chatbots without needing a tech background or putting a hole through their pocket."

Businesses today are increasingly seeking AI-powered solutions to enhance customer experience, increase loyalty and engagement, and streamline operations. The platform's user-friendly interface and capabilities address a growing market need. BotWot supports the latest AI models, offering multilingual conversational AI capabilities.

"The market is hungry for AI-powered conversational chatbots," said Mohanraj Tamilrasu, co-founder and chief technology officer of Purpleant Technologies. "With BotWot, we are addressing this demand directly."

"Our platform enables businesses to easily implement intelligent, flexible chatbots capable of managing tasks ranging from customer support to sales, all within minutes," Tamilrasu said.