PUBG Mobile 4.0 Update: New Theme, Modes, Weapons, How To Download On Apple App Store, Google Play Store

The main attraction of the PUBG Mobile 4.0 update is the Spooky Soiree mode, a Halloween-themed event.

04 Sep 2025, 11:40 AM IST i
The PUBG Mobile 4.0 update has been released for download. Here's a look at  new theme, modes, weapons, and how to download on Apple App Store and Google Play Store. (Source: PUBG Mobile)
The PUBG Mobile 4.0 update has been released for download, bringing an array of new features, Halloween-themed events, and improvements. The main attraction of the PUBG Mobile 4.0 update is the Spooky Soiree mode, a Halloween-themed event that includes enchanting locations such as the Magic Mirror Castle and other enthralling setups. 

PUBG Mobile 4.0 Update Spooky Soiree Mode

As part of the Spooky Soiree mode, players can enjoy new features. These include: 

Ghosty Companion: The Ghosty companion helps in flying with a Ghost Balloon and offers protection, tactical support, and healing during battles.

Magic Broom: The Magic Broom serves as a flying vehicle, enabling players to navigate the map quickly and engage in attacks while in the air.

Mortar Weapon: The newly added Mortar weapon allows you to carry out long-range explosive strikes, all with real-looking weapon reload animations and attachments. 

PUBG Mobile 4.0 Update: App Store And Google Play Store Download Links

Below are the links for downloading the PUBG Mobile 4.0 update on Apple App Store and Google Play Store:

PUBG Mobile 4.0 Update Google Play Store download link.

PUBG Mobile 4.0 Update Apple App Store link.

How To Download PUBG Mobile 4.0 Update

To download the new update:

Go to Google Play Store/Apple App Store.

In the search bar, look for PUBG Mobile. Tap Update.

If you would rather install it manually, obtain the latest APK and OBB files from trustworthy third-party websites like TapTap or Uptodown.

On your Android device, ensure that the option for “install from unknown sources” is turned on. Proceed to install the APK and move the OBB files to the appropriate game directory.

