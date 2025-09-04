PUBG Mobile 4.0 Update: New Theme, Modes, Weapons, How To Download On Apple App Store, Google Play Store

As part of the Spooky Soiree mode, players can enjoy new features. These include:

Ghosty Companion: The Ghosty companion helps in flying with a Ghost Balloon and offers protection, tactical support, and healing during battles.

Magic Broom: The Magic Broom serves as a flying vehicle, enabling players to navigate the map quickly and engage in attacks while in the air.

Mortar Weapon: The newly added Mortar weapon allows you to carry out long-range explosive strikes, all with real-looking weapon reload animations and attachments.