Prozo Launches AI-Powered Chatbot ProPilot, Looks To Boost Supply Chain Network

Full stack supply chain firm Prozo has announced the launch of its AI-powered chatbot ProPilot. Built on OpenAI, the chatbot is expected to enhance internal management systems and provide instant access to critical data and analytics.

A media release stated ProPilot is designed to address a wide range of queries, from brand performance and control tower performance scores to service level breach trends and throughput projections. It further said the AI bot is capable of conducting quick root cause analysis, analysing manpower productivity trends across its 33 warehouses pan-India, suggesting optimisation strategies, and highlighting inefficiencies in the system.

“With ProPilot, we are taking a quantum leap into the future of logistics management. This tool is not just an AI assistant; it’s your expert companion that works round the clock, offering insights and answers that were once complex and time-consuming to acquire," said Dr. Ashvini Jakhar, founder and chief executive officer of Prozo.

ProPilot will leverage Prozo's extensive APIs and the vast data repository accumulated by Prozo over time. Additionally, it will tap into Prozo's massive document database, enabling it to deliver precise and well-informed responses.

“By harnessing the capabilities of OpenAI, ProPilot is equipped to not only answer questions, but also to predict and advise on supply chain strategies," said Vaibhav Dhawan, chief technology officer of Prozo, while calling it a game-changer for productivity enhancement. He said the chatbot would make data-driven decision-making more accessible than ever.

Prozo's key offerings, including the Prozo Fulfillment Network, Prozo Logistics Network, and Prozo Warehousing & Logistics Platform, are all integrated with ProPilot, ensuring a seamless and efficient experience across the board.

Prozo has a warehousing and freight network across the country. They offer enterprise-grade supply chain capabilities on a pay-per-use model.