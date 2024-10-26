How To Protect Yourself From Airport Lounge Pass Scam

Over 450 passengers have reportedly been cheated and over Rs 9 lakh stolen in a "lounge pass" scam that targeted air travellers around India. The scam was discovered by cybersecurity firm CloudSEK, which claims that fliers seeking access to airport lounges were the target of a fraudulent Android app posing as a lounge pass.

The scam was discovered after a traveller at the Bengaluru airport lost over Rs 87,000 after falling for the fraudulent app, according to her post on social media. The scope of the scam was exposed by the investigation that CloudSEK's team conducted.