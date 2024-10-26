How To Protect Yourself From Airport Lounge Pass Scam
Cybersecurity firm CloudSEK offers crucial tips for air travellers to avoid scams and ensure secure lounge access.
Over 450 passengers have reportedly been cheated and over Rs 9 lakh stolen in a "lounge pass" scam that targeted air travellers around India. The scam was discovered by cybersecurity firm CloudSEK, which claims that fliers seeking access to airport lounges were the target of a fraudulent Android app posing as a lounge pass.
The scam was discovered after a traveller at the Bengaluru airport lost over Rs 87,000 after falling for the fraudulent app, according to her post on social media. The scope of the scam was exposed by the investigation that CloudSEK's team conducted.
CloudSEK has made several recommendations for air travellers to protect themselves from being scammed:
Use Trusted Apps: Only download lounge access apps from trusted sources like the Google Play or Apple App Store. Always verify that the app publisher's name matches the official company, and take the time to review user feedback and check download numbers before installing any app.
Don't Scan Random QR Codes: Be cautious when encountering QR codes at airports. Avoid scanning random QR codes, as they could lead to malicious downloads or scams. Never download apps via direct APK links that bypass official app stores, and if you're unsure, always ask airport or lounge staff to confirm the legitimacy of any codes.
Protect Your SMS Access: Don't grant SMS permissions to lounge or travel apps. Be suspicious of any app requesting access to your messages, as legitimate lounge apps don't need SMS access. This is a crucial step in preventing unauthorised access to your personal information. If you have recently installed any lounge-related apps, review their permissions and remove any that seem suspicious to protect your data.
Use Official Channels: When booking lounge access, use only official channels such as your bank or credit card benefits. Book through official airport websites or trusted partners. If you have any doubts, booking directly at the lounge counter is always a safe option.
Monitor Your Accounts: It's also important to monitor your accounts regularly while travelling. Enable banking alerts for any transactions and check your accounts frequently to ensure there’s no suspicious activity. If you notice anything unusual, report it to your bank immediately.