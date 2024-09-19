Princeton Digital Group Announces Data Centre Capacity Expansion To 230 MW In India

Princeton Digital Group, a data centre provider, has announced capacity expansion in India to 230 MW, driving an investment programme of around $1 billion in the country.

PDG will expand its flagship MU1 data centre campus in Mumbai with the addition of three new buildings, which will triple the campus's existing capacity to 150 MW. The first phase of the 100 MW expansion is scheduled for delivery in 2026, PDG said.

In addition to expanding its MU1 campus, PDG is entering Chennai, one of the established cloud hubs in India. Named CH1, the 72 MW AI-ready campus is located in the northern Chennai Metropolitan Area, which houses other hyperscalers.

"Over the last 18 months, AI has completely transformed the data centre landscape. India is well positioned to be a global AI leader, and we are determined to play an important role in making that happen," said Rangu Salgame, chief executive officer at PDG.