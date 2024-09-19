Princeton Digital Group Announces Data Centre Capacity Expansion To 230 MW In India
Both locations — Mumbai and Chennai — are well-positioned to become leading AI infrastructure hubs as well, the managing director of PDG India says.
Princeton Digital Group, a data centre provider, has announced capacity expansion in India to 230 MW, driving an investment programme of around $1 billion in the country.
PDG will expand its flagship MU1 data centre campus in Mumbai with the addition of three new buildings, which will triple the campus's existing capacity to 150 MW. The first phase of the 100 MW expansion is scheduled for delivery in 2026, PDG said.
In addition to expanding its MU1 campus, PDG is entering Chennai, one of the established cloud hubs in India. Named CH1, the 72 MW AI-ready campus is located in the northern Chennai Metropolitan Area, which houses other hyperscalers.
"Over the last 18 months, AI has completely transformed the data centre landscape. India is well positioned to be a global AI leader, and we are determined to play an important role in making that happen," said Rangu Salgame, chief executive officer at PDG.
"Our $1 billion investment in India is testament to our deep commitment to the country's AI and cloud ecosystems. By adding three new buildings in Mumbai and by entering Chennai, we are significantly enhancing our hyperscale AI-ready infrastructure footprint in the country," Salgame added.
According to PDG, both MU1 and CH1 are AI-ready campuses supporting high-density deployments and advanced cooling technologies.
"Mumbai and Chennai have been the pre-eminent hubs for cloud infrastructure in India due the combination of submarine cable landing proximity, high-quality power supply, availability of renewable energy and robust infrastructure development," Vipin Shirsat, managing director of PDG India, said. "With the advent of AI in India, both locations are well-positioned to become leading AI infrastructure hubs as well."
PDG said that the data centre in Mumbai is contracted to be powered approximately 50% with renewable energy. PDG will also provide hybrid cooling options for its customers to help optimise their sustainability and operational efficiency goals.