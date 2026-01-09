Price Hike For Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 Ultra Looks ‘Inevitable’

The latest hint of price bumps for the Galaxy devices comes straight from the horse’s mouth. Senior Samsung executives have directly addressed the issue, which may well indicate an indirect price hike announcement for the upcoming S26 series.

At CES 2026, Samsung Electronics co-CEO TM Roh told Reuters that “no company is immune” to the pressures from soaring memory prices, describing price raises as “inevitable.”

Global marketing president Wonjin Lee further told Bloomberg: “When memory prices go up, it’s going to have an impact on the price of products. I don’t think we’re immune to those issues.”

“Prices are going up … we don’t want to convey that burden to consumers, but we’re going to be at a point where we have to consider repricing our products,” Lee added.

Reports suggest Samsung is still finalising pricing, possibly raising costs in markets like Korea by 44,000 to 88,000 won ($31–$62) per model. The base, Plus, and Ultra variants may end up costing $859, $1,059, and $1,359, respectively, in the U.S.

Additionally, the popular double-storage pre-order promotion — offering a free upgrade (e.g., 256GB to 512GB) with perks like store credits — may be reduced or eliminated as well, according to reports.