Praan Launches Advanced Air-Purification Device Hive

Deep-tech company Praan Inc. has launched Hive, a compact, high-volume air purification device built with aircraft-craft aluminium.

The air purifier utilises H14-HEPA medical-grade filtration to purify particulate matter and volatile organic compounds in a 345-square-foot space, according to the startup.

Praan said it manufactures Hive devices in Mumbai using aircraft-grade aluminium, ensuring durability for Indian households looking for reliable air purifiers. The robust construction makes the purifier a resilient and lasting solution for indoor air-quality improvement.

The air-purifier features dual fans that offer high-volume air purification. It is equipped with sensors for monitoring particulate matter, VOCs, temperature, humidity, CO2 and ambient sound, focusing not just on indoor air quality but environmental monitoring and reporting.