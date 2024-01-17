Praan Launches Advanced Air-Purification Device Hive
Hive has the 'highest clean-air delivery rate' in its category with medical-grade filtration, Praan CEO says.
Deep-tech company Praan Inc. has launched Hive, a compact, high-volume air purification device built with aircraft-craft aluminium.
The air purifier utilises H14-HEPA medical-grade filtration to purify particulate matter and volatile organic compounds in a 345-square-foot space, according to the startup.
Praan said it manufactures Hive devices in Mumbai using aircraft-grade aluminium, ensuring durability for Indian households looking for reliable air purifiers. The robust construction makes the purifier a resilient and lasting solution for indoor air-quality improvement.
The air-purifier features dual fans that offer high-volume air purification. It is equipped with sensors for monitoring particulate matter, VOCs, temperature, humidity, CO2 and ambient sound, focusing not just on indoor air quality but environmental monitoring and reporting.
"Despite the pressing issue of poor air quality, there's a lack of understanding among people about the urgency, confusion about which purifier to choose and Indian households having limited space often leads to the displacement and eventual neglect of floor-placed purifiers, defeating their purpose entirely," Chief Executive Officer Angad Daryani said.
Hive has the "highest clean-air delivery rate" in its category with medical-grade filtration and makes "environmental conditions a widespread metric for measuring our well-being", Daryani said.
Featuring an OLED display complemented by behavioural network LEDs, the device provides users an intuitive and engaging interface, allowing them to choose displays of their liking. It can be installed on walls, ceilings or a custom-built stand.
Praan had earlier partnered with Cadfem, a simulation-based digital engineering group, to deploy Hive devices in low-income schools in Delhi last winter. The company claimed that air quality in schools improved by 88%, which allowed students to attend classes this year despite air pollution-related shutdowns.