Powerbeats Fit Launched: Latest Addition To The Beats Portfolio
Beats introduced the Powerbeats Fit on Sept. 30, 2025, the latest evolution of its popular Beats Fit Pro earbuds and a new addition to the Powerbeats family. According to Beats, Powerbeats Fit delivers enhanced durability and improved in-ear comfort with a redesigned wingtip that is just as stable as Powerbeats Pro 2’s earhook — all housed in a more compact charging case with an IPX4 rating. Powerbeats Fit can be ordered right now in four colour options: Jet Black, Gravel Gray, Spark Orange, and Power Pink, for ₹24,900 in India.
“Reintroducing Beats Fit Pro as Powerbeats Fit — alongside Powerbeats Pro 2 — unifies our lineup under a name synonymous with athletic performance and gives customers a clearer choice between two distinct, fitness-first form factors,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Music, Sports, and Beats. “Powerbeats Fit combines the best of Beats Fit Pro with next-level comfort, durability, and portability — making it a worthy addition to the Powerbeats family.”
Updated Design and Fit
Powerbeats Fit features universal secure-fit wingtips, developed to provide all-day comfort and deliver the stability that Powerbeats is known for. Powerbeats Fit is sweat and water resistant with an IPX4 rating. Powerbeats Fit includes four ear tip sizes designed to fit different ear shapes and sizes: extra-small, small, medium, and large.
Powerbeats Fit also supports Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking. (Photo: NDTV)
Dynamic Sound
The ergonomic earbud shape is crafted around a custom acoustic platform and proprietary drivers, delivering powerful, balanced Beats sound across the full audio spectrum for an exceptional listening experience. Powerbeats Fit also supports Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking.
Adaptive EQ tailors sound based on each earbud’s individual fit and seal, using advanced microphones to measure what the user hears and adjusting the audio output to match their unique ear profile.
For absolute focus, advanced Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) effectively blocks external noise, while Transparency mode keeps users connected to their surroundings.
Connection and Controls
Users can take calls, enjoy FaceTime with Spatial Audio featuring Dolby Atmos, and activate Siri — all supported by Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity.
Powered by the Apple H1 chip, Powerbeats Fit delivers seamless features for iOS users right out of the box, including Automatic Switching between devices, Audio Sharing, hands-free Hey Siri, Find My, and more.
For Android users, the Beats App enables one-touch pairing, customizable controls, battery status, Locate My Beats and a Fit Test to help find the ideal ear tip size.
The brand claims that the Powerbeats Fit delivers exceptional call quality through dual beam-forming microphones that accurately capture the user’s voice, combined with an internal processor that reduces external noise such as wind.
Powerbeats Fit offers up to 30 hours of battery life with the charging case. (Photo: NDTV)
Battery Life
Powerbeats Fit offers up to 30 hours of battery life with the charging case, with each bud delivering up to 7 hours of playback per charge according to the brand. With Fast Fuel, a quick 5-minute charge will provide up to an hour of playback. The redesigned charging case is 17% smaller than Beats Fit Pro and is also sweat and water resistant with an IPX4 rating.
Pricing and Availability
Powerbeats Fit is available to order starting today in Jet Black, Gravel Gray, Spark Orange, and Power Pink for ₹24,900 from apple.com in India., with on-shelf beginning Oct. 2.
Now with a smaller form factor, the all new Powerbeats Fit competes with the Apple AirPods Pro 3 and it will be interesting to see how the consumers react and how both of these TWS earbuds compare in real world.