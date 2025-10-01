Powerbeats Fit Launched: Latest Addition To The Beats Portfolio

Beats introduced the Powerbeats Fit on Sept. 30, 2025, the latest evolution of its popular Beats Fit Pro earbuds and a new addition to the Powerbeats family. According to Beats, Powerbeats Fit delivers enhanced durability and improved in-ear comfort with a redesigned wingtip that is just as stable as Powerbeats Pro 2’s earhook — all housed in a more compact charging case with an IPX4 rating. Powerbeats Fit can be ordered right now in four colour options: Jet Black, Gravel Gray, Spark Orange, and Power Pink, for ₹24,900 in India.

“Reintroducing Beats Fit Pro as Powerbeats Fit — alongside Powerbeats Pro 2 — unifies our lineup under a name synonymous with athletic performance and gives customers a clearer choice between two distinct, fitness-first form factors,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Music, Sports, and Beats. “Powerbeats Fit combines the best of Beats Fit Pro with next-level comfort, durability, and portability — making it a worthy addition to the Powerbeats family.”