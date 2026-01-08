Poco M8 5G Launched In India With 50MP Camera, 5,520mAh Battery — Specs, Features, Price In India

The Poco M8 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset. Poco claims the device achieves an AnTuTu benchmark score exceeding 825,000 points. It comes equipped with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage.

The device runs Xiaomi’s HyperOS 2.0, based on Android 15. The company has committed to providing four years of major software upgrades and six years of security patches.

On the camera front, the Poco M8 features a dual rear setup, a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP Light Fusion 400 sensor, paired with a 20MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It supports video recording up to 4K resolution, along with 2x in-sensor zoom.

The Poco M8 features a 6.77-inch 3D curved display supporting a 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of up to 3,200 nits, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate for smooth touch response. Additionally, the device includes Wet Touch 2.0 technology, enabling smooth operation even with wet hands.

The smartphone houses a 5,520mAh battery that supports 45W wired fast charging and 18W reverse wired charging. It maintains a slim profile at 7.35 mm thickness and a lightweight build of approximately 178 gm.

Durability is enhanced with an IP66 rating for dust and water resistance, plus SGS MIL-STD-810 certification for drop protection.