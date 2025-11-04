Poco F8 Ultra, F8 Pro Global Launch Soon? Here's What Latest Leak Suggests

These new phones are expected to replace the Poco F7 and F7 Ultra, which were launched globally in March. According to Gadgets 360, both these phones have appeared on official testing and certification websites. The models have appeared on Singapore's IMDA website under model numbers 25102PCBE (Ultra) and 2510DPC44G (Pro).

The Poco F8 Ultra has already been certified for sale in Thailand by NBTC with its model number 25102PCBEG. This certification hints at a potential launch of F8 Ultra in the region ahead of the first anniversary of the Poco F7 series in March, a GSM Arena report claimed.

Poco F8 Ultra looks similar to the Redmi K90 Pro and K90 Pro Max models, which were launched in October, according to reports. This means the Poco F8 Ultra could be a rebranded version of one of those Redmi models.

The Redmi K90 Pro series came with Bose-tuned speakers for better sound quality and a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, which is one of the most powerful chipsets available for Android phones currently.

The Poco F8 Ultra model is expected to feature the same Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, along with a 7,000 mAh battery, 100 W fast‑charging and 1.5K/2K 120 Hz LTPO OLED display.

The phone is likely to have three cameras on the back, each with 50 megapixels, and include optical image stabilization (OIS) to reduce blurriness in photos and videos.

It is also tipped to include an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and an IP69 rating, making it highly resistant to dust and water.

The Poco F8 is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor with an Octa-Core CPU clocked at 3.3 GHz. It may also come with a 6000 mAh battery that supports 90W fast charging.

According to Smartprix, the POCO F8 Pro may be priced around Rs 44,990, while the POCO F8 Ultra could cost nearly Rs 56,990 in India.