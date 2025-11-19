Poco F8 Ultra, F8 Pro Battery Specs Confirmed; Design, Features Tipped

The Poco F8 Ultra and Poco F8 Pro are set to launch globally on Nov. 26 during an event in Bali, Indonesia, at 4 p.m. local time (1:30 p.m. IST). Both devices are widely expected to be rebranded versions of the Redmi K90 Pro Max and Redmi K90 that debuted in China in October.

In the latest news, Poco has confirmed the battery specifications of the two devices. Additionally, a well-known tipster has revealed key design features and specs for the F8 Ultra and F8 Pro.