Poco F8 Ultra, F8 Pro Battery Specs Confirmed; Design, Features Tipped

Powering the top-tier Poco F8 Ultra is Qualcomm’s latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor.

19 Nov 2025, 06:02 PM IST i
The Poco F8 Ultra and Poco F8 Pro are set to launch globally on Nov. 26. Poco has confirmed the battery specifications of the two devices. (Source: Poco)
The Poco F8 Ultra and Poco F8 Pro are set to launch globally on Nov. 26 during an event in Bali, Indonesia, at 4 p.m. local time (1:30 p.m. IST). Both devices are widely expected to be rebranded versions of the Redmi K90 Pro Max and Redmi K90 that debuted in China in October.

In the latest news, Poco has confirmed the battery specifications of the two devices. Additionally, a well-known tipster has revealed key design features and specs for the F8 Ultra and F8 Pro.

Poco F8 Ultra, F8 Pro Battery Specs; Tipped Design, Features

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Poco officially confirmed that the global Poco F8 Ultra will come with a 6,500mAh battery, while the Poco F8 Pro will house a 6,210mAh cell. These are smaller capacities than the 7,560mAh and 7,100mAh batteries found in their Chinese counterparts.

Leaked renders shared by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore also reveal a design almost identical to the Redmi K90 Pro Max. This includes a flat display, a large rectangular camera island with a “Sound by Bose” badge, and two colour options — a standard black variant and a denim-textured finish.

Poco F8 Ultra, F8 Pro Specs And Features

Powering the top-tier Poco F8 Ultra is Qualcomm’s latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, as confirmed by Poco on X. According to Ambhore, it will be paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. It will run HyperOS 3 based on Android 16 and support 100W wired charging along with 50W wireless charging. The F8 Pro is expected to use the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

The F8 Pro is further tipped to come with a 6.59-inch 1.5K 120Hz OLED screen, while the F8 Ultra with a 6.9-inch panel with the same resolution and refresh rate. 

On the camera front, the F8 Pro is rumoured to include a 50MP main sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 50MP 2x telephoto shooter, paired with a 20MP front camera. The Ultra model is expected to step up with a triple 50MP rear camera system and the same 20MP selfie camera.

