Poco F8 Pro, Poco F8 Ultra Launched Globally — Check Specs, Features, Prices

The Poco F8 Pro is priced at $579 (approximately Rs 51,700) for the 12GB + 256GB version and $629 (about Rs 56,100) for the 12GB + 512GB model. With introductory offers, the 12GB + 256GB variant drops to $529 (around Rs 47,200), and the 12GB + 512GB option is offered at $579 (approximately Rs 51,700).

The Poco F8 Ultra has a starting price of $729 (approximately Rs 65,100) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration, with the 16GB RAM + 512GB model costing $799 (about Rs 71,300). After offers, the 12GB + 256GB variant is discounted to $679 (around Rs 60,600), and the 16GB + 512GB option is available for $729 (roughly Rs 65,100).