Poco F8 Pro, Poco F8 Ultra Launched Globally — Check Specs, Features, Prices
Both smartphones are up for grabs in select markets through the official Poco website.
Poco has officially launched the F8 series on the global stage at an event held in Bali, Indonesia. The lineup consists of the Poco F8 Ultra and the Poco F8 Pro. While an India launch date is still awaited, both smartphones are already up for grabs in select markets through the official Poco website.
Poco F8 Pro, Poco F8 Ultra Prices
The Poco F8 Pro is priced at $579 (approximately Rs 51,700) for the 12GB + 256GB version and $629 (about Rs 56,100) for the 12GB + 512GB model. With introductory offers, the 12GB + 256GB variant drops to $529 (around Rs 47,200), and the 12GB + 512GB option is offered at $579 (approximately Rs 51,700).
The Poco F8 Ultra has a starting price of $729 (approximately Rs 65,100) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration, with the 16GB RAM + 512GB model costing $799 (about Rs 71,300). After offers, the 12GB + 256GB variant is discounted to $679 (around Rs 60,600), and the 16GB + 512GB option is available for $729 (roughly Rs 65,100).
Poco F8 Pro Specs And Features
The Poco F8 Pro features a 6.59-inch Amoled screen that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and reaches a peak brightness of 3,500 nits. The phone is driven by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite octa-core processor, paired with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.
On the imaging front, the Poco F8 Pro offers a triple rear camera system headlined by a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens with 2.5x optical zoom, and 8MP ultrawide, along with 20MP front camera.
The F8 Pro houses a 6,210mAh battery backed by 100W HyperCharge wired and 22.5W reverse wired charging. It carries an IP68 dust and water resistance rating.
Poco F8 Ultra Specs And Features
The higher-end Poco F8 Ultra arrives with a larger 6.9-inch screen with the same display specs as the F8 Pro. It is powered by the latest 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 octa-core chipset, paired with 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.
The F8 Ultra packs a bigger 6,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. Its rear camera array includes a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, 50MP ultrawide, and 50MP periscope telephoto with 5x optical zoom. It also packs a 32MP front camera.
Both devices run on HyperOS 3, with Poco promising four software upgrades and six years of security updates. They also come with Bose-tuned audio.