Poco F8 Pro, F8 Ultra Confirmed To Launch Nov. 26 — Check Expected Specs And Features

Reports indicate Qualcomm’s flagship processors for both devices. The F8 Pro is likely to employ the Snapdragon 8 Elite, while the Ultra may upgrade to the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. On the software side, HyperOS 3 based on Android 16 is anticipated in both phones.

The Poco F8 Pro is expected to sport a 6.59-inch OLED screen. The bigger F8 Ultra could feature a 6.9-inch panel. Both are tipped to offer 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

In terms of optics, the F8 Pro is rumoured to include a 50MP main sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 50MP 2x telephoto. The F8 Ultra might elevate this with triple 50MP sensors. Front cameras on both devices could be 20MP.

Certain leaks point to an additional rear speaker exclusive to the Ultra variant. The series might also ship without an in-box charger, compared to a 90W charger included with the Poco F7 Pro.