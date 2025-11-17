Poco F8 Pro, F8 Ultra Confirmed To Launch Nov. 26 — Check Expected Specs And Features
Reports indicate Qualcomm’s flagship processors for both devices.
The Poco F8 series is set to debut in global markets on Nov. 26, as confirmed by the company. The unveiling event will be held in Bali, Indonesia, showcasing the Poco F8 Pro and Poco F8 Ultra.
Initial leaks indicate they may be rebranded editions of the China-exclusive Redmi K90 and K90 Pro Max, suggesting shared aesthetics and core specifications.
Poco F8 Pro, F8 Ultra Launching Nov. 26
Poco Global’s official account, via a post on X (previously Twitter), announced that the Poco F8 Pro and F8 Ultra will launch on Nov. 26, starting at 4 p.m. local time (1:30 p.m. IST). While the F8 lineup reportedly consists of three models — the standard F8, F8 Pro, and F8 Ultra — only the Pro and Ultra variants are slated to launch.
Poco F8 Pro, F8 Ultra Specs And Features (Expected)
Reports indicate Qualcomm’s flagship processors for both devices. The F8 Pro is likely to employ the Snapdragon 8 Elite, while the Ultra may upgrade to the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. On the software side, HyperOS 3 based on Android 16 is anticipated in both phones.
The Poco F8 Pro is expected to sport a 6.59-inch OLED screen. The bigger F8 Ultra could feature a 6.9-inch panel. Both are tipped to offer 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.
In terms of optics, the F8 Pro is rumoured to include a 50MP main sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 50MP 2x telephoto. The F8 Ultra might elevate this with triple 50MP sensors. Front cameras on both devices could be 20MP.
Certain leaks point to an additional rear speaker exclusive to the Ultra variant. The series might also ship without an in-box charger, compared to a 90W charger included with the Poco F7 Pro.