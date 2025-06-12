Poco F7 Listed On Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, 12GB RAM — Performance Lower Than iQOO Neo 10
The Poco F7 is expected to house a massive 7550mAh battery with 90W wired charging support.
Poco F7, the new smartphone from the Xiaomi-owned brand, is anticipated to launch later this month. Poco has already begun teasing the F7, including on a Flipkart page, where it is claimed to be “bolder and sharper".
The page also shows Poco’s F series legacy, starting from the Poco F1 in 2018 to 2024’s Poco F6, charting the evolution of the smartphone over the years.
Ahead of its launch, Poco F7 has also now appeared on a Geekbench listing, after getting certified by IMDA last month.
Poco F7 Geekbench Performance Slightly Underwhelming
The Poco F7, with model number Xiaomi 25053PC47G, has reportedly been noticed on Geekbench. As anticipated, the listing shows the Snapdragon 8’s Gen 4 SoC powering the smartphone.
Poco F7’s performance is a tad underwhelming, with scores of 6021 for multi-core and 1937 for single-core on Geekbench tests, compared to iQOO Neo 10 with the same processor, which scored 2093 and 6836 on Geekbench tests.
The listing also shows Poco F7 with 12GB of RAM. Notably, the Poco F6 had Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 under its hood and came in 8GB and 12GB RAM options. It is anticipated that the F7 will only be available in 12GB + 256GB/512GB variants, as Poco India chief Himanshu Tandon recently launched a survey on desired RAM for a phone, and 12GB won 80% of the votes.
Poco F7 Specs (Expected)
Previous speculations indicate that the Poco F7 would have a 1.5K OLED display with a maximum brightness of 3,200 nits, which would be a significant improvement over the F6's 2400-nit display. Additionally, it is said that the screen size has increased from 6.67 to 6.83 inches, with ultra-narrow bezels.
It is anticipated that the F7 would feature the same Sony LYT-600 sensor as the iQOO Neo 10, in a dual 50MP and 8MP camera set.
The Poco F7 is expected to house a 7550mAh battery with 90W wired charging support.