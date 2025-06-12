Poco F7 Listed On Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, 12GB RAM — Performance Lower Than iQOO Neo 10

Poco F7, the new smartphone from the Xiaomi-owned brand, is anticipated to launch later this month. Poco has already begun teasing the F7, including on a Flipkart page, where it is claimed to be “bolder and sharper".

The page also shows Poco’s F series legacy, starting from the Poco F1 in 2018 to 2024’s Poco F6, charting the evolution of the smartphone over the years.

Ahead of its launch, Poco F7 has also now appeared on a Geekbench listing, after getting certified by IMDA last month.