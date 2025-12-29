PM Modi To Inaugurate India AI Impact Summit In Feb; Global Leaders, CEOs To Attend

"We have confirmations from Bill Gates, Demis Hassabis (Google DeepMind CEO), Dario Amodei (Anthropic CEO), Shantanu Narayen (Adobe CEO), Marc Benioff (Salesforce CEO), Cristiano Amon (Qualcomm CEO), Raj Subramaniam (FedEx CEO)," IT Secretary S Krishnan told reporters.

About the big deliverables that can be expected from the summit, Krishnan said an important aim is 'to get everyone on board'.

A consensus declaration would be an important outcome, he said.

"The idea is to enable building of some sort of consensus on key questions around AI...

"One very constructive thing is the way the focus has shifted from the first AI Summit which was primarily about AI safety to this one which is looking at impact and is forward-looking in terms of all the positive benefits that can be generated... so ways in which leaders' declaration can support that, support the inclusion agenda to ensure greater democratisation of AI resources and access to those resources, these would be key elements that we expect in the leaders' declaration," he explained.

Overall, the India AI Impact Summit 2026 aims to enable global democratisation of AI and bridging the AI divide, support the development of indigenous and local AI solutions, enable development of 'AI for Good solutions' across healthcare, agriculture, governance, and importantly, align global standards and models of AI governance and innovation to the needs of the developing world.

Seven working groups will deliver summit outcomes that demonstrate AI's impact across people, planet, and progress.

These working groups focus on AI for economic growth and social good, inclusion for social empowerment, safe and trusted AI, human capital, science, democratising AI resources and resilience, innovation and efficiency.

India AI Impact Summit 2026 builds on the momentum of previous multilateral initiatives, including Bletchley Park, Seoul, Paris, and Kigali summits.

Other prominent names that are widely expected at the event include French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazilian President Lula da Silva as well as industry bigwigs such as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan, sources said.

About 50 global CEO and founders have already confirmed their participation at the upcoming event, Krishnan said, exuding confidence that the list of confirmations would increase substantially post the holiday season. Overall, more than 100 countries are expected to be represented at the summit.