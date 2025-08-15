PM Announces Push For Self-Reliance On Semiconductors: What’s Brewing Behind The Scenes?

On Aug. 11, the Prime Minister announced that India is set to roll out its first-ever made-in-India semiconductor chip soon, saying the country’s semiconductor mission is gaining momentum.

Speaking after inaugurating the Bangalore Metro Yellow Line, the Vande Bharat Express between Bengaluru and Belagavi, and laying the foundation for Metro Phase-3, he said India is moving towards global leadership in artificial intelligence.

Previously, on July 19, 2025, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that India’s first indigenous semiconductor chip will be rolled out this year.

Speaking at the 85th foundation day of Keshav Memorial Educational Society in Hyderabad, he said India is set to become one of the most important semiconductor nations in the world. At the time he mentioned six approved semiconductor plants.

Vaishnaw optimistically announced that India will be among the top two global economies by 2047 and encouraged students to leverage technology in the changing global times.