PM Announces Push For Self-Reliance On Semiconductors: What’s Brewing Behind The Scenes?
By the end of this very year, 'Made in India' chip, manufactured in Bharat by the people of Bharat, will be available in the market, PM Modi said.
As India marked its 79th Independence Day on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a series of hope-ridden steps spanning GST provisions, national security, infiltration issues and nuclear capacity. But his announcement of domestically producing semiconductor chips marks a step towards self-reliance.
Six different semiconductor units are taking shape on the ground, and we have already given the green signal to four new units, he said.
And to my fellow countrymen, especially the youth, and to those across the world who understand the strength of Bharat's technology, I say this—by the end of this very year, 'Made in India' chip, manufactured in Bharat by the people of Bharat, will be available in the market.Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India
What's brewing
As per a PIB release from Aug. 12, the union cabinet has approved semiconductor manufacturing units in Odisha, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh. The outlay is worth Rs 4.6k crore.
These will create over 2,000 direct skilled jobs and many more indirect jobs, giving a major boost to the country’s electronics and chip-making industry. This takes the total to 10 approved projects worth Rs 1.6 lakh crore across six states.
Two units in Odisha will include the country’s first commercial silicon carbide chip plant (SiCSem) and an advanced glass-based chip packaging facility (3D Glass Solutions). Andhra Pradesh will get a chip packaging plant for mobiles, cars, and electronics (ASIP), while Punjab’s Continental Device will expand its plant to make high-power semiconductor devices for electric vehicles, renewable energy, and telecom.
Previous Announcements
On Aug. 11, the Prime Minister announced that India is set to roll out its first-ever made-in-India semiconductor chip soon, saying the country’s semiconductor mission is gaining momentum.
Speaking after inaugurating the Bangalore Metro Yellow Line, the Vande Bharat Express between Bengaluru and Belagavi, and laying the foundation for Metro Phase-3, he said India is moving towards global leadership in artificial intelligence.
Previously, on July 19, 2025, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that India’s first indigenous semiconductor chip will be rolled out this year.
Speaking at the 85th foundation day of Keshav Memorial Educational Society in Hyderabad, he said India is set to become one of the most important semiconductor nations in the world. At the time he mentioned six approved semiconductor plants.
Vaishnaw optimistically announced that India will be among the top two global economies by 2047 and encouraged students to leverage technology in the changing global times.