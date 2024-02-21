Plum's PolicyGPT Sees Threefold Adoption, With 68% Queries Now Handled Autonomously

Plum Benefits Insurance Brokers Pvt., which offers group health insurance and business insurance solutions to corporations, has shared a performance report of its PolicyGPT tool, which was launched in April 2023.

The artificial intelligence-powered bot has seen a threefold increase in adoption since its launch, resolving 68% of customer inquiries and allowing agents to focus on personalised claims support to customers, the insurance tech platform said in the report.

PolicyGPT has been built on the retrieval-augmented-generation architecture, which is powered by OpenAI's GPT model. The tool is used to provide users with information about their health insurance policy purchased from Plum.

The tool has access to user policy details and general knowledge of health insurance, with the primary goal of educating users about their policies' benefits and instilling transparency in the insurance sector.