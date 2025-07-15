Planning To Buy A New iPhone? Here's When You’ll Find Best Deals
With the ongoing discounts, it could be a suitable time to buy a new iPhone for many potential buyers. However, waiting till the iPhone 17 launch could help you save more.
Apple is gearing up to launch its latest iPhone 17 series in September. With the much-anticipated new lineup from the US tech giant at its upcoming event, several existing iPhone models are selling at heavy discounts.
It could be a suitable time for iPhone fans to buy a new device or to go for an upgrade amid the ongoing discounts and sales. However, waiting till the iPhone 17 launch could help potential buyers save more. Let’s check how you can even expect better deals after the launch of iPhone 17.
With the ongoing discounts, some people may think that now could be a great time to buy a new iPhone, particularly those looking to buy an existing model. While there is no guarantee of getting a great discount on your new smartphone purchase, past trends offer some insight into the expected deals on iPhones.
Reports suggest that Apple is expected to release the new iPhone series by Sept. 10. With the launch of new models, the prices of older versions of iPhones are likely to fall further, as per past trends. This means that instead of the next two months, mid-September could be the most suitable time to grab a new iPhone or upgrade your existing model.
This is mainly because, even though attractive, the ongoing offers are available on limited models of the existing iPhone series. With a fresh launch schedule for September, Apple fans can expect huge discounts on their preferred colour and storage options during that period.
For instance, the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which typically retails for Rs 1.44 lakh, can be purchased for as low as Rs 1.30 lakh in the ongoing sale on various platforms. However, when Apple launches the iPhone 17 Pro Max in September, it is anticipated to be priced at around Rs 1.65 lakh in India. Hence, once the launch goes official and prices are revealed, fans may get a chance to buy the iPhone 16 Pro Max at further discounted rates.
In addition to the timing, it is also important to consider the model and specifications one is buying. While you may think that buying an older model at heavy discounts is a smart move, it may not always be a prudent move.
Older iPhone models may appear as an attractive deal, particularly to those who are new to Apple’s ecosystem. However, the older versions usually come with shorter battery life and limited software support. This means that you may not get the best experience with your first iPhone.
Hence, buying an iPhone during the September to December period might get you the best deals.