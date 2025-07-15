Planning To Buy A New iPhone? Here's When You’ll Find Best Deals

Apple is gearing up to launch its latest iPhone 17 series in September. With the much-anticipated new lineup from the US tech giant at its upcoming event, several existing iPhone models are selling at heavy discounts.

It could be a suitable time for iPhone fans to buy a new device or to go for an upgrade amid the ongoing discounts and sales. However, waiting till the iPhone 17 launch could help potential buyers save more. Let’s check how you can even expect better deals after the launch of iPhone 17.

With the ongoing discounts, some people may think that now could be a great time to buy a new iPhone, particularly those looking to buy an existing model. While there is no guarantee of getting a great discount on your new smartphone purchase, past trends offer some insight into the expected deals on iPhones.

Reports suggest that Apple is expected to release the new iPhone series by Sept. 10. With the launch of new models, the prices of older versions of iPhones are likely to fall further, as per past trends. This means that instead of the next two months, mid-September could be the most suitable time to grab a new iPhone or upgrade your existing model.