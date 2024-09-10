Planful Strengthens India Presence With New Hyderabad R&D Hub

Planful, a San Francisco-based provider of financial performance management cloud software, has announced expansion of its operations in India. The company opened a new office in Hyderabad that will serve as an expanded research and development hub and support its global back-office operations.

Planful said it invested $50 million in India over the years and plans to invest an additional $120 million over the next five years. It will continue to add employees across departments such as R&D, customer support, marketing, and general and administrative. The Hyderabad office will accommodate a doubling of its headcount in the region.

"Our new office as our global R&D centre reaffirms our long-term commitment to Hyderabad, with its thriving IT ecosystem, and world-class talent pool. This expansion enables us to continue to innovate on our best-in-class financial performance solutions for our global customers," said Planful Chief Executive Officer Grant Halloran said.

“We already have an incredible team in Hyderabad and look forward to adding more exceptional talent as we grow our teams there and other parts of India in the coming years,” added Melissa Dreuth, chief people officer, Planful.