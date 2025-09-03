Pixel 7, Pixel 8 Pro, Other Devices Now At Lower Prices Via Google’s New Programme

Business NewsTechnologyPixel 7, Pixel 8 Pro, Other Devices Now At Lower Prices Via Google’s New Programme
Google has launched its Authorised Refurbished Phone Sale programme in India in partnership with Cashify.

03 Sep 2025, 05:25 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Google has launched a programme in India that makes it easier and affordable to own a Pixel, in partnership with&nbsp;Cashify. (Source: Google)</p></div>
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

If you’re a shutterbug, this news will bode well for you. Google has launched a programme in India that makes it easier and affordable for you to own a Pixel, which is renowned for its photography prowess. 

As per Google’s Authorised Refurbished Phone Sale programme, “customers can purchase previous generations of Pixel phones, including the Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 Pro, at a fraction of the original price through our trusted reseller, Cashify,” the company said in a post on its website.

Google said that the programme aims to provide a sustainable and cost-effective option to owning a Pixel phone and comes on the back of “strong demand for Pixel phones at an accessible price.”

How Does Google’s Authorised Refurbished Phone Sale Programme Work?

According to Google, Cashify conducts extensive quality assessments and utilises authentic components to ensure that “refurbished Pixel phones are virtually new.”

Each refurbished Pixel device will be packaged in a new box along with a compatible charger. Additionally, these phones will come with a one-year limited warranty. 

Through Cashify, customers will have access to these refurbished Pixel smartphones throughout India. They will be shipped to 18,000 pin codes across the country through Cashify’s network of app, website, and select retail outlets.

Google said that it has prioritised sustainability, and this programme ensures that by providing phones a new lease on life and assisting in the reduction of electronic waste.

The programme will also help more users join the Pixel universe and use a device that feels brand new and yet is more affordable than the original price.

Starting Sept. 3, certified refurbished Pixel smartphones will be offered on the Cashify app and website, along with select Cashify retail locations.

