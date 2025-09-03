Pixel 7, Pixel 8 Pro, Other Devices Now At Lower Prices Via Google’s New Programme

If you’re a shutterbug, this news will bode well for you. Google has launched a programme in India that makes it easier and affordable for you to own a Pixel, which is renowned for its photography prowess.

As per Google’s Authorised Refurbished Phone Sale programme, “customers can purchase previous generations of Pixel phones, including the Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 Pro, at a fraction of the original price through our trusted reseller, Cashify,” the company said in a post on its website.

Google said that the programme aims to provide a sustainable and cost-effective option to owning a Pixel phone and comes on the back of “strong demand for Pixel phones at an accessible price.”