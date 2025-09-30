Pixel 10 Rolls Out Hindi Beta Version Of Manual Call Screen Feature Along With Scam Detection, Call Notes
Indian users will also have access to the beta preview of the call notes feature, where they can have AI make notes of the call on-the-go while they're engaging in conversation.
Google Pixel 10 will be releasing a beta version of its 'Manual Call Screen' feature in Hindi, according to a blog post from the company on Tuesday. Google reported that the feature will be updated with more languages and dialects in future updates. Indian users will also have access to the beta preview of the call notes feature, where they can have AI make notes of the call on-the-go while they're engaging in conversation.
The scam detection feature will also be rolled out to Pixel users in India according to the post. It involves uses of sophisticated AI to monitor calls for pattern recognition of fraudulent activity such as pretending to be a bank or a government agency, asking for sensitive information and more.
Users are then alerted if the AI detects likelihood of a scam, using a visual, audio and or vibration-powered alert in-case the user is in conversation.
The Call Screen feature employs AI to screen a caller to find out who they are and the purpose of their call, without having the user themselves speak to the person making the call.
They can then decide whether to directly speak to the person on the line or use on-screen prompts to send a pre-written response. This feature was developed with the intention to filter out spam calls and telemarketers and other unwanted calls.
The feature will also now come with the ability to translate what is being said by the caller to the user's preferred language.
"We are also working on helping users in India who do not speak the same language as the caller, by providing the ability to translate what is said to Call Screen to the user’s language," the blog post said.
The call notes feature will also come with a three-second timer for activation when receiving calls, which will allow users to switch it off in cases where they don't want their calls recorded. Moreover, users can create calendar events, tasks and reminders with a single tap after a call has concluded.