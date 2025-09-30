Pixel 10 Rolls Out Hindi Beta Version Of Manual Call Screen Feature Along With Scam Detection, Call Notes

Google Pixel 10 will be releasing a beta version of its 'Manual Call Screen' feature in Hindi, according to a blog post from the company on Tuesday. Google reported that the feature will be updated with more languages and dialects in future updates. Indian users will also have access to the beta preview of the call notes feature, where they can have AI make notes of the call on-the-go while they're engaging in conversation.

The scam detection feature will also be rolled out to Pixel users in India according to the post. It involves uses of sophisticated AI to monitor calls for pattern recognition of fraudulent activity such as pretending to be a bank or a government agency, asking for sensitive information and more.

Users are then alerted if the AI detects likelihood of a scam, using a visual, audio and or vibration-powered alert in-case the user is in conversation.