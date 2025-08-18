Pixel 10 Pro Fold Specifications Surface Online Ahead Of Aug. 20 Launch, Check Key Features
The device is expected to run on the Google Tensor G5 processor.
Google is gearing up to unveil its latest Pixel series at the upcoming Made by Google event on Aug. 20. At the event, the tech giant is expected to launch four new handsets: the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL and the much-anticipated Pixel 10 Pro Fold.
In the build-up to the launch, detailed specifications of the foldable model have surfaced online.
According to a report by WinFuture, the upcoming Google Pixel 10 Pro XL is expected to debut as the company’s first handset to carry an IP68 certification. Rivals like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Vivo’s X Fold 5 already offer water and dust resistance, though with slightly different ratings. The report also suggests the Pixel 10 Pro XL will be available in two colour options: Moonstone and Jade.
The report adds that the foldable device could sport a 6.4‑inch OLED outer screen, offering a resolution of 1080 x 2364 pixels. The cover display is tipped to deliver 408 ppi, support HDR, feature an adaptive 120 Hz refresh rate and reach peak brightness levels of up to 3,000 nits.
The device is expected to include a large 8‑inch OLED primary screen, delivering a resolution of 2076 x 2152 pixels. This panel is likely to produce 373 ppi with HDR compatibility, feature an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz and reach brightness levels of up to 3,000 nits. Under the hood, the foldable device could be driven by Google’s in‑house Tensor G5 chipset combined with the Tensor M2 security module, as per the report.
The foldable phone is expected to come with three cameras at the back: a powerful 48 MP main camera for sharp photos, a 10.5 MP ultra‑wide lens for group shots and landscapes and a 10.8 MP telephoto lens that offers up to 10x zoom. For selfies and video calls, it may feature a 10 MP front camera, both on the cover display and inside. On the video front, users can look forward to crisp 4K recording, smooth slow‑motion clips and HDR10+ support for richer colours and contrast.
The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to pack a 5,015 mAh battery, backed by 30W fast charging and support for up to 15 W Qi2-certified wireless charging. The device may include 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and is likely to be offered in three storage variants: 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB, all using UFS 4.0 technology. It is tipped to ship with Android 16.
According to a report by Android Headlines, Google may bring down the launch price of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold to around $1,600 (nearly Rs 1.39 lakh). If this happens, it could pose a serious challenge to value-driven foldables like the OnePlus Open.
However, Tom’s Guide notes that considering the last two Pixel Fold models held firm at $1,799 (roughly Rs 1.57 lakh), the prediction could be a bit too optimistic. For now, it’s a case of wait and watch, but buyers will certainly be hoping Google delivers on this rumoured price cut.