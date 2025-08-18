Pixel 10 Pro Fold Specifications Surface Online Ahead Of Aug. 20 Launch, Check Key Features

The device is expected to include a large 8‑inch OLED primary screen, delivering a resolution of 2076 x 2152 pixels. This panel is likely to produce 373 ppi with HDR compatibility, feature an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz and reach brightness levels of up to 3,000 nits. Under the hood, the foldable device could be driven by Google’s in‑house Tensor G5 chipset combined with the Tensor M2 security module, as per the report.

The foldable phone is expected to come with three cameras at the back: a powerful 48 MP main camera for sharp photos, a 10.5 MP ultra‑wide lens for group shots and landscapes and a 10.8 MP telephoto lens that offers up to 10x zoom. For selfies and video calls, it may feature a 10 MP front camera, both on the cover display and inside. On the video front, users can look forward to crisp 4K recording, smooth slow‑motion clips and HDR10+ support for richer colours and contrast.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to pack a 5,015 mAh battery, backed by 30W fast charging and support for up to 15 W Qi2-certified wireless charging. The device may include 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and is likely to be offered in three storage variants: 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB, all using UFS 4.0 technology. It is tipped to ship with Android 16.

According to a report by Android Headlines, Google may bring down the launch price of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold to around $1,600 (nearly Rs 1.39 lakh). If this happens, it could pose a serious challenge to value-driven foldables like the OnePlus Open.

However, Tom’s Guide notes that considering the last two Pixel Fold models held firm at $1,799 (roughly Rs 1.57 lakh), the prediction could be a bit too optimistic. For now, it’s a case of wait and watch, but buyers will certainly be hoping Google delivers on this rumoured price cut.