Pixel 10 Price Drop — Save Almost Rs 23,000 On Google’s Latest Smartphone
The newly launched Google Pixel 10 has received a price cut on e-commerce sites like Amazon and Flipkart and Google’s online store as well. These offers include bank-specific discounts on credit cards and can be combined with exchange bonuses for an even lower final price.
Pixel 10 Price Cut On Amazon, Flipkart, Google Store
Pixel 10 Amazon Offers: Amazon is currently offering a straight 12% discount on the Rs 79,999 price tag of the Pixel 10, bringing it down to Rs 70,790. Prime members using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card can get 5% cashback up to Rs 2,123, while other users can get 3% back. Furthermore, there is up to Rs 3,000 discount on credit cards such as HDFC, IDFC FIRST Bank, and more, along with exchange offers on old devices.
Pixel 10 Google Store Offers: Credit card users get up to Rs 10,878 in savings on the Google store, while HDFC Bank credit card users can enjoy instant cashback of up to Rs 7,000. Rs 5,000 exchange bonus is available as well on eligible old devices.
Pixel 10 Flipkart Offers: On Flipkart, bank offers include Rs 7,000 off using HDFC Bank credit cards and 5% cashback on Axis Bank Flipkart debit card and Flipkart SBI Credit Card. There are exchange offers available too.
Why Google Pixel 10 Is A Great Buy
The Pixel 10 runs on the advanced Tensor G5 chipset, a step up from the Tensor G4 for better speed and power efficiency.
As a photography powerhouse, the Pixel 10 boasts a triple-camera system on the back: a 48MP primary sensor, 13MP ultrawide lens, and 10.8MP telephoto. A 10.5MP front camera rounds it out, with both front and back cameras capable of 4K video capture.
The device sports a 6.3-inch FHD+ display, offering a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,000 nits of brightness. It comes powered by a 4,970mAh battery and holds an IP68 rating to withstand dust and water.
On the AI front, it boasts features like the Gemini AI assistant, Gemini Nano for on-device processing, Gemini Live for conversational interactions, Pixel Screenshots, Circle to Search, Magic Cue, Call Assist, and Live Translate.