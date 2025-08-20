Made By Google: Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL Launched, Pixel 10 Pro Fold Introduced; Check Prices

Equipped with the Google Tensor G5 chip and the latest Gemini Nano model, the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL are more powerful and efficient than ever. These smartphones are the first to feature Material 3 Expressive, Google’s new user interface that enhances personalisation and fluidity through lively animations and seamless interactions. The Pixel 10 range comes with seven years of Pixel Drops, along with ongoing OS and security updates.

The Pixel 10 boasts a sleek metal frame with a satin finish, glass back, and the signature camera bar. A first for the Pixel 10 is the introduction of a 5x telephoto lens, along with 10x optical zoom, and up to 20x Super Res Zoom. It features a 6.3-inch Actua display with up to 3,000 nits brightness. The Pixel 10 comes in four colours: Obsidian, Frost, Indigo, and Lemongrass.

The Pixel 10 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch display, while the larger Pixel 10 Pro XL has a 6.8-inch display. With Pro Res Zoom, the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL allow for a zoom capability of up to 100x. The Pro range comes in Obsidian, Porcelain, Moonstone, and Jade colourways.

With the Pixel 10, Google has launched Magic Cue in most-used apps like Google Messages and the Phone app, providing useful information and actions and helping save time and effort. Other notable AI features include Camera Coach, which uses Gemini to offer photo improvement suggestions.

The Pixel 10 series also comes with Qi2 wireless charging standard, MagSafe accessories, and Pixelsnap charger and Pixelsnap charger with stand.

The Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL are available for preorder, with prices starting at $799, $999 (Rs 1,09,999 in India), and $1,199 (Rs 1,24,999 in India), respectively.