Made By Google: Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL Launched, Pixel 10 Pro Fold Introduced; Check Prices
Here’s a look at all the major launches and announcements at Made by Google 2025.
The “Pixelverse” has expanded with the launch of the tenth generation of Pixel smartphones.
At its Made by Google event in New York City, Google raised the curtains over its all-new Pixel 10 series, making exciting new additions to the world of Pixels. These include the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Additionally, Google AI, including Gemini, is enhancing the Pixel lineup to be increasingly personalised and proactive.
Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL Launched
Equipped with the Google Tensor G5 chip and the latest Gemini Nano model, the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL are more powerful and efficient than ever. These smartphones are the first to feature Material 3 Expressive, Google’s new user interface that enhances personalisation and fluidity through lively animations and seamless interactions. The Pixel 10 range comes with seven years of Pixel Drops, along with ongoing OS and security updates.
The Pixel 10 boasts a sleek metal frame with a satin finish, glass back, and the signature camera bar. A first for the Pixel 10 is the introduction of a 5x telephoto lens, along with 10x optical zoom, and up to 20x Super Res Zoom. It features a 6.3-inch Actua display with up to 3,000 nits brightness. The Pixel 10 comes in four colours: Obsidian, Frost, Indigo, and Lemongrass.
The Pixel 10 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch display, while the larger Pixel 10 Pro XL has a 6.8-inch display. With Pro Res Zoom, the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL allow for a zoom capability of up to 100x. The Pro range comes in Obsidian, Porcelain, Moonstone, and Jade colourways.
With the Pixel 10, Google has launched Magic Cue in most-used apps like Google Messages and the Phone app, providing useful information and actions and helping save time and effort. Other notable AI features include Camera Coach, which uses Gemini to offer photo improvement suggestions.
The Pixel 10 series also comes with Qi2 wireless charging standard, MagSafe accessories, and Pixelsnap charger and Pixelsnap charger with stand.
The Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL are available for preorder, with prices starting at $799, $999 (Rs 1,09,999 in India), and $1,199 (Rs 1,24,999 in India), respectively.
Pixel 10 Pro Fold Introduced
Google’s newest foldable phone features a gearless hinge, a bigger outer display, IP68-rated protection against water and dust (a first for foldables), bigger battery, AI capabilities, and improvements tailored for the foldable form.
Google’s newest foldable phone features a gearless hinge, a bigger outer display, IP68-rated protection against water and dust (a first for foldables), bigger battery, AI capabilities, and improvements tailored for the foldable form.
The Pixel 10 Pro Fold comes with a new 48MP main camera as part of its triple rear camera set. It also has features like Macro Focus, Super Res Zoom up to 20x, and Rear Camera Selfie.
Pixel 10 Pro Fold's price in India starts at Rs 1,72,999.
Pixel Watch 4 Introduced
The new Pixel Watch 4 features a domed Actua 360 display and is the first smartwatch to offer standalone Satellite Communication. It runs on Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 Wearable Platform and comes with Material 3 Expressive interface.
The Pixel Watch 4 has loss of pulse detection, sleep tracking, and skin temperature sensing capabilities. Gemini is now accessible with a wrist raise for assistance. It also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass and aerospace-grade aluminium housing.
Pixel Buds 2a Launched
The Pixel Buds 2a feature a lightweight design and is the first in the A series to include Active Noise Cancellation. Driven by the Tensor A1 chip and enhanced by Google AI, these earbuds provide improved sound quality along with Gemini capabilities for hands-free operations.
The Pixel Buds 2a have an IP54 sweat and water resistance rating and come in two colours: Iris and Hazel.
The Pixel Buds 2a are available for pre-order for $129 (Rs 12,999 in India) and will be available at the Google Store and retail outlets starting Oct. 9.