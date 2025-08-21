Pixel 10 And iPhone 17 Comparison — Can Apple’s Upcoming Beat Google’s Latest?
Let’s see how the Pixel 10 and iPhone 17 compare against each other basis their specs, features, and prices.
At its Made by Google event, the tech giant has made new additions to its Pixel universe with the launch of the Pixel 10 series. The Pixel 10 arrives merely weeks before the tech world’s most anticipated annual launch: Apple’s iPhone 17.
Now that we know everything about the Pixel 10 — and a lot about the iPhone 17 too courtesy insider information and leaks — let’s see how the Pixel 10 and iPhone 17 face off against each other.
Google Pixel 10 Vs iPhone 17 Chipset/Performance
The Pixel 10 is powered by the Tensor G5 processor, which even though better in performance than the Tensor G4, reportedly lags when compared to Apple’s A18 Pro chipset. The iPhone 17 is expected to house the A19 chipset, which could surpass the performance of Tensor G5 as well.
Google Pixel 10 Vs iPhone 17 Camera
Pixels are powerhouses in optics, and the Pixel 10 proves it once again. The base Pixel 10 now has triple rear cameras — 48MP primary, 13MP ultrawide, and 10.8MP telephoto — with a 10.5MP selfie shooter, while the 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL feature 50MP primary, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto, and 42MP front cameras. The iPhone 17 is rumoured to get camera upgrades, including a 24MP front camera across all models and a 48MP telephoto in the Pro versions.
Google Pixel 10 Vs iPhone 17 Display
The Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro have a 6.3-inch screen, while the 10 Pro XL boasts a 6.8-inch display, all with a 120Hz peak refresh rate. The standard iPhone 17 is tipped to get a 6.3-inch screen as well, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max’s display could be 6.9 inches.
Google Pixel 10 Vs iPhone 17 Battery
The Pixel 10 houses a 4,970mAh battery, the 10 Pro a 4,870mAh cell, and 10 Pro XL a 5,200mAh one, all bigger this year. The iPhone 17 is expected to pack a 3,600mAh battery, the iPhone 17 Air a 2,800mAh cell, and the Pro Max could get a battery exceeding 5,000mAh.
Google Pixel 10 Vs iPhone 17 OS
The Pixel 10 runs on Android 16 and a fresh user interface design named Material 3 Expressive. The iPhone 17 will operate on iOS 26, featuring a transparent and fluid interface called Liquid Glass.
Google Pixel 10 Vs iPhone 17 AI Features
The iPhone 17 is tipped to include new AI features, but Siri’s AI enhancements aren’t expected until next year. The Pixel 10 range has powerful AI features, including Gemini AI assistant, Gemini Nano, Gemini Live, Circle to Search, Pixel Screenshots, Magic Cue, Call Assist, and Live Translate.
Google Pixel 10 Vs iPhone 17 Prices
Google hasn’t increased prices this year, and the Pixel 10, 10 Pro, and 10 Pro XL start at $799, $999, and $1,199, respectively. The iPhone 17 lineup is expected to get a price bump of $50 each (at least), which means the iPhone 17 could start at $849, iPhone 17 Air at $949, iPhone 17 Pro at $1,049, and iPhone 17 Pro Max at $1,249.
Although its prices are uncertain, the iPhone 17 could excel in overall performance, whereas the Pixel 10 has an edge in camera and AI features — the choice will depend upon individual needs and even brand loyalties.