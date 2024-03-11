Pioneering Change: IIT Kanpur Launches Air Sampling Device

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur has launched an air sampling device, Multiple Slit Nozzle-based High Volume PM2.5 Impactor Assembly.

The device is designed to collect samples for assessing various air parameters, including respirable air quality, ambient air monitoring and sampling, and quantitative evaluations of air pollutants. It also provides quantitative estimates of different microbial colonies present in the ambient air, IIT Kanpur said.

Developed by Tarun Gupta, the device features a high-volume PM2.5 impactor with multiple slit nozzles, which improve particle collection efficiency and minimise pressure drop. Made from chrome-plated brass, the nozzle and substrate plates are integrated into high-volume dust samplers, improving their performance, the institute said in a press release.

The device was launched at the Pioneer Batch Continuing Education Centre of IIT Kanpur. In 2020, the institute had entered into a memorandum of understanding with Airshed Planning Professionals Pvt. Ltd. to license this technology for local manufacturing, with an objective of replacing imported and expensive air samplers and impactors.

“Today's launch represents a significant step forward in our efforts to combat air pollution and develop solutions that make a tangible difference. Such technologies, developed at the institute, aim to promote micro, small and medium enterprises for boosting the indigenous ecosystem,” said S Ganesh, director, IIT Kanpur.

The product launch ceremony also featured a discussion among stakeholders from various sectors, including institutions, Pollution Control Board, research and development facilities, infrastructure companies and industry partners. The discussion focused on the milestones and potential of different products to bring change to the cleantech domain and addressing shortcomings in the Indian Air Quality Monitoring ecosystem.

“With this device, we have made it easier for existing samplers to upgrade their capabilities without hassle by providing practical solutions that anyone can benefit from," said Tarun Gupta, dean, research and development, IIT Kanpur. "We aim to empower communities with accurate and accessible tools for monitoring air quality, ultimately fostering a healthier environment for all."