Photos In Apple iPhones Are Turning Red This Christmas! Here’s How To Fix Them

When viewing photo library thumbnails on iPhones, everything appears normal. However, upon tapping to open and zoom into an affected image, users are reporting that it suddenly develops a strong red tint or overlay, as if an intense colour filter has been applied.

Reports indicate this primarily impacts photos captured on non-iPhone cameras, possibly due to how the Photos app handles embedded colour profiles or HDR metadata from Android devices.

If you’re experiencing this, it’s likely tied to cross-platform photo transfers rather than a hardware problem. The issue isn’t widespread, and not all transferred photos are affected — some users note it with transfers from specific models like recent Samsung Galaxy or Motorola phones.

The exact reason remains unclear, and the bug persists in recent updates like iOS 26.2. Apple hasn’t officially addressed it yet, but such rendering issues are typically fixed in security patches.