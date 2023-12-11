Photomoji In Google Messages: What Is It And How To Use; Details Here

Tech giant Google has introduced a new feature called Photomoji in its Messages app. Photomoji allows users to transform their favorite photos into reactions with the help of on-device Google AI.

Photomoji was introduced along with six other new features to celebrate Messages' 1 billion RCS users.

"We are grateful to our partners and our users that have advocated for RCS over the years — it’s been a lot of work to get here, and we want to thank you. Beyond Google Messages, there are other messaging clients that use RCS and we are pleased that Apple also took their first step two weeks ago in announcing that they’re embracing RCS," the company said in a statement.