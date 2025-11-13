PhonePe Collaborates With OpenAI To Bolster ChatGPT Access In Big AI Push For Indian Users

PhonePe announced a collaboration with OpenAI to accelerate the adoption of the latter's flagship product, ChatGPT in India. With this strategic partnership, PhonePe users will be able to explore ChatGPT's artificial intelligence features on its platform.

The collaboration between one of the India's largest financial technology firm and the global AI leader will help Indians to experience the potential of advanced artificial intelligence.

User experience on PhonePe platform will likely improve with AI, providing relevant and smarter information on daily needs. Now, PhonePe users can use ChatGPT for various tasks such as travel plans, shopping etc.