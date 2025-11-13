PhonePe Collaborates With OpenAI To Bolster ChatGPT Access In Big AI Push For Indian Users
With the OpenAI strategic partnership, PhonePe users can use ChatGPT's features for various daily tasks such as travel plans, shopping etc.
PhonePe announced a collaboration with OpenAI to accelerate the adoption of the latter's flagship product, ChatGPT in India. With this strategic partnership, PhonePe users will be able to explore ChatGPT's artificial intelligence features on its platform.
The collaboration between one of the India's largest financial technology firm and the global AI leader will help Indians to experience the potential of advanced artificial intelligence.
User experience on PhonePe platform will likely improve with AI, providing relevant and smarter information on daily needs. Now, PhonePe users can use ChatGPT for various tasks such as travel plans, shopping etc.
ALSO READ
Five Major IPOs Of 2025: Tata Capital, LG Electronics India, PhysicsWallah, NSE And PhonePe
“Our collaboration with PhonePe is a significant milestone in our mission to make AI more accessible to people throughout India. India is a global hub for innovation, and PhonePe's deep understanding of the country's fabric and its user base make them the ideal partner," said Oliver Jay head, international at OpenAI.
ChatGPT will be discoverable across PhonePe's consumer application and the PhonePe for Business application, while drawing upon the functional strength of the broader PhonePe ecosystem, including the Indus Appstore, the payment service provider said in a statement.
PhonePe expects that the collaboration with OpenAI will help in discovering potential use cases, the statement said. The partnership is also aiming to accelerate consumer adoption of ChatGPT in India and foster mutual business growth, the statement said.
"This strategic alliance demonstrates that collaborations between innovative companies in this space can help expand the reach of cutting-edge technology to the broader population. We are excited to partner with OpenAI to begin this journey," said PhonePe Founder, Whole-time Director and Chief Technology Officer Rahul Chari.