Personal Images Leaked Online? Google May Soon Help You Stop Their Circulation

Google will be partnering with StopNCII, an organisation that works on helping users route the circulation of non-consensual intimate images of them from the world wide web, according to a Bloomberg report.

The tech giant announced that the intimate image removal system will be operational "in the next few months" as it is currently testing the technology.

The organisation facilitates users to create a "hash" which is akin to a universal barcode keyed to an intimate image. This hash is then shared with partner platforms that block the re-uploading of them without the requirement to report or even look at them.

The platform said that no one other than the user will be able to see the image after its send to their database and codified into a hash, and partners will be able to block reuploads of it after seeing it if it violates their content policies.

StopNCII has partnered with platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Reddit and OnlyFans. Other platforms that have also partnered with it include TikTok, Bumble and Microsoft's Bing search engine.