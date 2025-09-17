Apple Releases macOS Tahoe With 'Liquid Glass' Design, Smarter Productivity Tools: How To Install

Apple has begun the global rollout of macOS Tahoe, the next major upgrade for Mac computers. It brings a refreshed interface, smarter productivity tools and deeper links to the iPhone. First unveiled at the company's Worldwide Developers Conference in June, the software is now available to download on all supported devices.

According to Apple, macOS Tahoe has been reimagined with its new liquid glass design, offering a look that feels both fresh and familiar. Apps are designed to put greater focus on content, while improved personalisation options let users customise their Mac like never before.

Apple adds that everything in the new interface flows together seamlessly for a better experience.