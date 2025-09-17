Apple Releases macOS Tahoe With 'Liquid Glass' Design, Smarter Productivity Tools: How To Install
Apple has begun the global rollout of macOS Tahoe, the next major upgrade for Mac computers. It brings a refreshed interface, smarter productivity tools and deeper links to the iPhone. First unveiled at the company's Worldwide Developers Conference in June, the software is now available to download on all supported devices.
According to Apple, macOS Tahoe has been reimagined with its new liquid glass design, offering a look that feels both fresh and familiar. Apps are designed to put greater focus on content, while improved personalisation options let users customise their Mac like never before.
Apple adds that everything in the new interface flows together seamlessly for a better experience.
iPhone, Mac Continuity Gets Even Better
With macOS Tahoe, Apple's continuity features make it even easier to move seamlessly between your iPhone and Mac. The new Phone app and Live Activities on Mac keep you updated in real time. The menu bar now displays Live Activities from your iPhone, and a simple click opens the app in iPhone Mirroring, allowing you to respond or take action instantly.
The new Phone app lets you make and receive calls directly on your Mac, with quick access to synced content such as Recents, Contacts and Voicemail, while offering the same familiar calling experience as on your iPhone.
To help manage unwanted calls, Call Screening prompts unknown callers to share their name and the reason for calling before your phone rings, giving you the choice to answer. And with Hold Assist, you can stay productive while waiting for a live agent, as it keeps your place in line and alerts you when someone is ready to speak.
Check If Your Mac Can Run macOS Tahoe
macOS Tahoe works on a range of recent Mac models. Here's the list of supported devices:
MacBook Air with Apple silicon, released in 2020 or later.
MacBook Pro with Apple silicon, released in 2020 or later, as well as MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2020, Four Thunderbolt 3 ports) and MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019).
Mac mini introduced in 2020 or later.
iMac introduced in 2020 or later.
Mac Studio introduced in 2022 or later.
Mac Pro introduced in 2019 or later.
How To Install macOS Tahoe
To install the update, click the Apple menu in the top-left corner of your screen and open System Settings.
Navigate to General > Software Update, where your Mac will check for new versions.
Once macOS Tahoe 26 appears, select Update Now and enter your administrator password to begin installation.
Keep the lid open and avoid letting the machine sleep until the process finishes.
Apple recommends making a backup before you upgrade. For example, you can use Time Machine to back up your files to an external drive.