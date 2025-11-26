Perplexity Unveils AI-Powered Shopping Tool In Face Off Against Google, OpenAI

Users can simply ask questions like “Show me a warm winter jacket for daily ferry rides” or “Recommend minimalist running shoes under Rs 5,000.” The AI responds with a tightly curated selection of product cards tailored to the request and the user’s conversation history. Follow-up queries can further improve the suggestions in real time.

The recommendations by the AI chatbot draw on the full history of chats with the same user and Perplexity’s long-context understanding — for example, favouring clean, minimalist designs if the user has shown interest in them before. The company emphasises that results are never influenced by paid sponsorships or ad-driven re-ranking.

Purchases can be completed without leaving the interface thanks to an integration with PayPal. Perplexity argues that the feature actually benefits third-party retailers in two key ways: merchants retain full control over order fulfilment, customer data, and the post-purchase relationship, and shoppers who arrive via Perplexity tend to have significantly higher buying intent than typical browsers.