Perplexity To Let Publishers Share In Revenue From AI Searches

Perplexity AI Inc. is offering publishers the opportunity to share in the revenue their articles generate as the company

looks to deal with criticism and legal action from some media outlets over use of their work.

The startup, which is building an artificial intelligence search engine to compete with Google, has allocated $42.5 million to be distributed among publishers in the program, according to Perplexity Chief Executive Officer Aravind Srinivas,

“AI is helping to create a better internet, but publishers still need to get paid,” he said. “So we think this is actually the right solution, and we're happy to make adjustments along the way.”

The media industry has clashed with artificial intelligence companies over concerns that AI-generated responses from tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s AI Overviews have cut valuable web traffic to their sites. Jessica Chan, head of publisher partnerships at Perplexity, said in an interview that the traditional model where media outlets rely on web traffic and clicks is “an old model.”

“We just want to create a new standard for compensation,” she said.