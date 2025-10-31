Perplexity Patents: How The Patent Research AI Agent Works, Who Can Use
Perplexity AI has launched Perplexity Patents, an AI-powered tool that streamlines patent search and analysis. Unveiled by CEO Aravind Srinivas, the platform — billed as the “world’s first AI patent research agent that makes IP intelligence accessible to everyone” — is now in global beta.
Patent searches have traditionally hinged on exact keyword combinations and cryptic syntax for thorough results. Free tools offer limited capabilities, while premium platforms demand high costs and steep learning curves — sidelining all but experts.
Through Perplexity Patents, “anybody can access patent intelligence and get clear answers quickly, maintaining context across multiple questions,” the company said. It democratises IP insights by letting users explore patents with everyday language, eliminating the need for intricate keywords or specialised search syntax.
Perplexity Patents: How It Works
Instead of complicated searches of keywords for patents, users can ask Perplexity questions such as “Are there any patents on AI for language learning?” or “Key quantum computing patents since 2024?”
According to Perplexity, the tool “understands patent-oriented queries automatically, returning collections of relevant patents when useful, and providing an inline viewer and direct links to original documents.”
The tool is conversational in nature, and users wanting to get more information can simply ask a follow-up question. It understands past context and answers accordingly, and can even suggest follow-up topics relevant to user’s search.
Perplexity Patents helps in revealing patent work that rigid keyword matching can often overlook, the company said. For example, searching for “fitness trackers” might show only limited patents with traditional tools, while search on Perplexity Patents can also show results such as “activity bands,” “step-counting watches,” and “health monitoring wearables.”
Perplexity Patents: Who Can Use
Perplexity Patents is particularly useful for patent practitioners, engineers, researchers, and business leaders who are looking for information about patents. The tool is not limited to patent literature alone, and can also “explore academic papers, public software repositories, and other sources where new ideas and breakthroughs first appear,” the company said.
It can help users understand trends, understand related technology, and get a full view of the patent through blogs, videos, and more sources.
Perplexity Patents launches as a free global beta for all users. Pro and Max subscribers will enjoy expanded usage quotas and advanced configuration options.