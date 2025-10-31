Perplexity Patents: How The Patent Research AI Agent Works, Who Can Use

Perplexity AI has launched Perplexity Patents, an AI-powered tool that streamlines patent search and analysis. Unveiled by CEO Aravind Srinivas, the platform — billed as the “world’s first AI patent research agent that makes IP intelligence accessible to everyone” — is now in global beta.

Patent searches have traditionally hinged on exact keyword combinations and cryptic syntax for thorough results. Free tools offer limited capabilities, while premium platforms demand high costs and steep learning curves — sidelining all but experts.

Through Perplexity Patents, “anybody can access patent intelligence and get clear answers quickly, maintaining context across multiple questions,” the company said. It democratises IP insights by letting users explore patents with everyday language, eliminating the need for intricate keywords or specialised search syntax.