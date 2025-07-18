Perplexity Overthrows ChatGPT To Become No. 1 iOS App In India, Boosted By Airtel Offer

Just a day after Bharti Airtel offered a free 12-month subscription of Perplexity Pro to its over 36 crore Indian users, the Perplexity app has experienced an unprecedented surge in downloads in the country, particularly on iOS.

The Airtel promotional deal has propelled Perplexity to the top spot in the App Store in India, nudging OpenAI’s ChatGPT from the pole position. The milestone was highlighted by Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas through a post on LinkedIn.

“Perplexity is now the #1 overall app on the App Store in India, ahead of ChatGPT,” Srinivas declared in his post.

Notably, Perplexity has been on the App Store for several months. The app provides access to Perplexity’s free and Pro features, including enhanced search features, access to large language models like GPT-4.1, Claude, and Grok 4 by xAI, image generation, research tools, greater daily limits, along with the Labs functionality.

Although it serves as an AI-driven web search engine, it has not managed to surpass OpenAI’s ChatGPT in the App Store rankings. However, the Airtel collaboration did the trick.

The Indian telecom operator announced a day before that Perplexity Pro, the paid version of the app, will be available at scale. Perplexity Pro is normally priced at Rs 17,000 annually.