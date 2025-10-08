Perplexity Or ChatGPT? Cristiano Ronaldo Says He Used This Chatbot To Prepare His Globe Prestige Award Speech
Cristiano Ronaldo received the Globe Prestige Award at the Portugal Football Globes ceremony for his influence on football.
Cristiano Ronaldo surprised fans by revealing that he employed artificial intelligence to prepare his acceptance speech for the Globe Prestige Award. The football icon, who received the award at the Portugal Football Globes ceremony on Tuesday, said the AI chatbot Perplexity helped him organise his thoughts and outline the speech before the ceremony.
Perplexity shared a clip from the event on X (formerly Twitter), and captioned it, “Cristiano Ronaldo used Perplexity to prepare his Prestige Globe Award speech.”
In his acceptance speech, Ronaldo revealed how he used Perplexity to prepare, saying, “This afternoon I sat at the table thinking about what I would say in this speech. I said to myself: ‘What is the Prestige Globe Award? Is it a career-ending award?’ I felt a bit nervous and said: ‘It can’t be that.’ Then I did some research on Perplexity—if you don’t know it, look it up later—and it helped me a little.”
Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas Reacts
Aravind Srinivas reacted to the viral tweet and retweeted the tweet with the Goat 🐐symbol.
At 40 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo remains a central figure for his club, Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, and the Portugal national football team. Portugal is yet to secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, making their upcoming matches against Ireland on Oct. 11 and Hungary on Oct. 14 crucial.
While Ronaldo is motivated by these challenges, he also acknowledges the limited span of his professional career. “I want to keep playing for a few more years, not many,” he said during his acceptance speech, as per reports, adding, “I’m sure when I retire, I’ll leave fulfilled because I gave everything.”
He also stated that he wants to make the most of the present. “I know, I don’t have many years left to play, but the little time I do have, I have to enjoy it to the fullest.”
Ronaldo’s approach reflects a focus on living in the moment instead of planning long-term outcomes. “Our goal is to win the next two games and qualify for the World Cup. What happens at the World Cup, we’ll see,” he added.
Ronaldo’s revelation that he used Perplexity adds a new dimension to his public persona, showing that even football legends have AI in their toolkit.
On the pitch, Ronaldo is approaching another milestone. A single goal in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers could make him the all-time top scorer in World Cup qualifying history. He is already the most capped player in international football with 223 appearances and the leading scorer with 141 goals.