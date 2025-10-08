⁠Perplexity Or ChatGPT? Cristiano Ronaldo Says He Used This Chatbot To Prepare His Globe Prestige Award Speech

At 40 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo remains a central figure for his club, Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, and the Portugal national football team. Portugal is yet to secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, making their upcoming matches against Ireland on Oct. 11 and Hungary on Oct. 14 crucial.

While Ronaldo is motivated by these challenges, he also acknowledges the limited span of his professional career. “I want to keep playing for a few more years, not many,” he said during his acceptance speech, as per reports, adding, “I’m sure when I retire, I’ll leave fulfilled because I gave everything.”

He also stated that he wants to make the most of the present. “I know, I don’t have many years left to play, but the little time I do have, I have to enjoy it to the fullest.”

Ronaldo’s approach reflects a focus on living in the moment instead of planning long-term outcomes. “Our goal is to win the next two games and qualify for the World Cup. What happens at the World Cup, we’ll see,” he added.

Ronaldo’s revelation that he used Perplexity adds a new dimension to his public persona, showing that even football legends have AI in their toolkit.

On the pitch, Ronaldo is approaching another milestone. A single goal in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers could make him the all-time top scorer in World Cup qualifying history. He is already the most capped player in international football with 223 appearances and the leading scorer with 141 goals.