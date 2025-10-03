Perplexity Makes AI Comet Browser Free Worldwide: How You Can Access It
Perplexity will look to challenge Chrome with the Comet browser.
Following its initial release to subscribers paying several hundred dollars monthly, Perplexity has now made its agentic AI browser, Comet, freely accessible to the public worldwide. The company claims, “The internet is better on Comet,” and positions it as a strong competitor to Google Chrome and other browsers.
Perplexity said the Comet browser helps users with web searches, tab management, email drafting, online shopping, and more. The startup first introduced Comet in July, exclusively for Perplexity Max subscribers at a monthly fee of $200. Since then, the waiting list has grown substantially, now reportedly reaching “millions” of eager users, according to the company.
The company confirmed that going forward, Comet will be available without any subscription requirement.
Further, Perplexity said that users love “Comet Assistant”.
“The Comet Assistant browses the internet with you, there for any questions or tasks you think of along the way. It helps you with everything: research, meetings, code, e-commerce, and more. You can stay in your flow and get real answers, helpful actions, fewer distractions,” it said in a blog post.
However, it added that “Chatbots are outdated”. The company has two new features which go beyond how typical AI chatbots work.
The first of them is Email Assistant. It was introduced last week.
“Email Assistant is currently available to Max Subscribers. Working with it is simple: just cc your email assistant on any thread to complete scheduling and other tasks, have draft replies ready for you when you open your inbox, and email the assistant with anything you need from your inbox.”
Now Perplexity has announced another feature called Background Assistants.
“Background Assistants work for you simultaneously and asynchronously, so you can focus on what matters. In the background, your personal team of AI assistants eliminates any task on your to-do list. Background Assistants are a platform where your curiosity becomes productivity,” Perplexity said.
While Comet is currently available on desktop, it will soon be available on mobile as well, the company said.
Perplexity has also unveiled the list of publishers who will collaborate for Comet Plus. “They include some of the world’s most reputable sources of news and information,” it said.
CEO Aravind Srinivas has compared the feature to Apple News Plus, according to The Verge.