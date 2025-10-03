Perplexity Makes AI Comet Browser Free Worldwide: How You Can Access It

Following its initial release to subscribers paying several hundred dollars monthly, Perplexity has now made its agentic AI browser, Comet, freely accessible to the public worldwide. The company claims, “The internet is better on Comet,” and positions it as a strong competitor to Google Chrome and other browsers.

Perplexity said the Comet browser helps users with web searches, tab management, email drafting, online shopping, and more. The startup first introduced Comet in July, exclusively for Perplexity Max subscribers at a monthly fee of $200. Since then, the waiting list has grown substantially, now reportedly reaching “millions” of eager users, according to the company.

The company confirmed that going forward, Comet will be available without any subscription requirement.

Further, Perplexity said that users love “Comet Assistant”.

“The Comet Assistant browses the internet with you, there for any questions or tasks you think of along the way. It helps you with everything: research, meetings, code, e-commerce, and more. You can stay in your flow and get real answers, helpful actions, fewer distractions,” it said in a blog post.