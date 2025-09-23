Perplexity Launches Comet Browser In India For Desktop, Android Pre-Registration Open

As per reports, the desktop launch marks the first official availability of Comet in the country, following its global debut in July 2025. Users can now download the Windows and macOS versions and experience browsing integrated with artificial intelligence.

The Android app is listed on Google Play for pre-registration, though the platform has not provided a specific release date. The iOS version of Comet is not yet listed, suggesting Apple users may have to wait longer for access.

Comet is powered by the same AI models that run the Perplexity platform, offering users a seamless integration of AI capabilities into their browsing experience. One of the browser’s features is an AI-powered sidebar assistant, which allows users to manage multiple tabs and projects efficiently. For example, a user can have five to 10 e-commerce websites open with the same product and ask the AI to identify which platform delivers the product fastest

The AI sidebar also supports agentic functionality, enabling users to perform a range of tasks directly from the browser. These include booking meetings, converting web pages into emails or even buying products by providing text-based instructions to the assistant. Perplexity has reportedly confirmed that additional features will be added in the coming days, further enhancing the browser’s AI capabilities.

This launch positions Comet as a productivity-oriented browser to help users save time and streamline workflows while navigating the web. By integrating AI directly into browsing, Perplexity aims to offer a smarter, more interactive experience compared with traditional web browsers.