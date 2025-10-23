Perplexity Founder Aravind Srinivas Thinks This Is The Top Skill To Become A CEO

“Anytime you ask someone, ‘What are you doing, what is the one problem you’re looking at,’ or, ‘What are your priorities for this week?’, they will have a bucket list of like five to 10 things to say. And then, I asked them, ‘OK, what is the number one thing?’ And they can’t say it…And I think that is the number one skill you need as a CEO or a founder is anytime you need to pick the number one thing,” Srinivas said.

Srinivas explained that this mindset permeates the company’s product development approach, where Perplexity aims to launch solutions that are around 80% finished. It allows for rapid enhancements in response to the fast-evolving AI landscape. This flexible strategy enables the firm to swiftly adjust and improve its offerings as the market develops.

“You have to build products that 80% work. It cannot be 60% because no one’s going to use it. The retention will be zero after 12 weeks. You have to build 80% perfect products where there is a long tail of 20% that kind of doesn’t work, but that 80% is enough for users to get excited about it. And six months from now, that 80/20 goes to 90/10, and 12 months from now, it goes to 95/5. And that’s how you win the market one or two years from now,” he noted.