Perplexity Comet Assistant Update Allows Users To Navigate Multiple Tabs With Ease, Check New Features

Perplexity also shared a blog post, in which it said that the most prominent improvement is Comet’s ability to operate across several tabs simultaneously. This allows the assistant to collect data from one site and use it on another without users manually switching pages. For example, Comet can now populate a spreadsheet with information sourced from multiple websites. Earlier, this process required continuous user intervention.

Perplexity added that Comet can now tackle longer, multi-step tasks without losing progress. “Our internal tests show it performs 23% better than its predecessor. This is helpful when your task for the assistant requires it to get many steps right, and all in the right order,” read the post.

Users can rely on it for tasks such as searching LinkedIn for particular job roles, comparing flight prices across travel portals, or creating Google Sheets for tracking attendance or expenses.

The upgrade also improves Comet’s ability to interpret and navigate complex websites. This enables the AI to understand a wider variety of web pages and execute actions with higher accuracy, ensuring smoother performance across diverse online platforms.

Another change gives users more control over Comet’s actions. Before performing browser tasks such as clicking buttons or entering data, the assistant now requests user permission and it will remember preferences throughout the task.

These updates position Comet as more than a simple question-answering tool. The upgraded assistant is built to simplify both daily and complex online tasks, enabling users to complete work faster with less manual effort.