Perplexity Comet AI Browser Now Free — How Does It Compare With Google Chrome?

According to Perplexity, Comet — using its agentic AI capabilities — can send emails, schedule meetings, and carry out tasks based on what a user sees. It can interact with highlighted words, text, and images, and can help write and summarise content.

There is a Comet Assistant in the sidebar that supports the browser. The assistant can streamline complex operations, compare items, summarise information, automate tasks, and help in scheduling. With Comet, users can examine emails, manage calendar events, get answers to questions regarding the content of webpages, and schedule appointments or make purchases automatically, Perplexity says.

Comet has been pitched as more than just a search engine — a research-centric, AI-powered platform. The browser is more productivity-focused, with features like research, automation, and summarisation.

Google Chrome, on the contrary, is primarily a general-purpose browser that is now increasingly integrating AI features. Even though Chrome incorporates AI capabilities of Gemini, its primary method of retrieving information is still search engines. Gemini AI features enhance the browsing experience without replacing core search functionality.

Chrome focuses on a conventional web browsing experience, emphasising speed and stability. While it has not historically been at the forefront of deeply integrated AI features compared to newer, AI-centric browsers like Comet, Chrome has been steadily incorporating AI functionalities into its core experience.

Comet uses a workspace concept with an integrated AI sidebar, contrasting with Chrome’s traditional tabbed interface. While Comet targets researchers, content creators, and professionals seeking an AI-powered workflow, Chrome serves the broadest possible audience with its general-purpose design.