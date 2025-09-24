Perplexity AI Launches Email Assistant For Gmail, Outlook: Price, Features And All Details
Perplexity AI has launched its new Email Assistant, which is now available to all Perplexity Max subscribers starting Wednesday. The tool is designed to help users draft, organise and manage emails more efficiently. This latest feature adds to Perplexity’s growing suite of AI tools amid a heating AI tech landscape.
This new Email Assistant for Gmail and Outlook can schedule meetings, draft emails, and prioritise messages based on user preferences. It learns the user’s communication style to compose emails in a consistent tone.
In addition, it tracks the user’s priorities and suggests meeting times based on calendar availability.
Perplexity AI’s new Email Assistant is designed as a smart productivity tool. It connects directly to users’ Gmail and Outlook accounts. Unlike basic email automation, it acts like a personal assistant: managing reminders, sorting messages and adapting to individual communication styles.
Introducing Perplexity Email Assistant.— Perplexity (@perplexity_ai) September 22, 2025
Now anyone can have a personal assistant in their email that schedules meetings, drafts replies, and labels priorities.
Perplexity Email Assistant is now available on Gmail and Outlook for all Perplexity Max subscribers. pic.twitter.com/WbUbK4YAf0
“You can also ask your Email Assistant questions about your inbox: ‘What emails should I prioritise before my board meeting?’ ‘Summarise all messages about the Q4 budget.’ ‘Show me anything urgent from the design team this week,” a blog shared by Perplexity AI said.
Perplexity has also assured that user data is never used for training. The service is available through the Perplexity Max subscription, priced at $200 (around Rs 17,748). Users can activate it by linking their accounts via the Email Assistant hub and CCing assistant@perplexity.com in email threads to get started.
Perplexity has also launched its AI browser Comet for its Pro subscribers in India on Sept. 22.
On Sept. 22, Perplexity AI introduced Comet, its AI-powered browser, to Pro subscribers in India. Comet acts as a smart assistant, helping users automate routine online tasks. It can manage tabs, summarise emails and calendar events. It can also navigate websites for the user.
Unlike traditional browsers like Chrome or Edge, Comet uses a workspace instead of tabs. The browser also remembers what the user has read, is working on or searching for. This allows the browser to suggest relevant content and improve overall browsing productivity.