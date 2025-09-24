Perplexity AI Launches Email Assistant For Gmail, Outlook: Price, Features And All Details

Perplexity AI has launched its new Email Assistant, which is now available to all Perplexity Max subscribers starting Wednesday. The tool is designed to help users draft, organise and manage emails more efficiently. This latest feature adds to Perplexity’s growing suite of AI tools amid a heating AI tech landscape.

This new Email Assistant for Gmail and Outlook can schedule meetings, draft emails, and prioritise messages based on user preferences. It learns the user’s communication style to compose emails in a consistent tone.

In addition, it tracks the user’s priorities and suggests meeting times based on calendar availability.

Perplexity AI’s new Email Assistant is designed as a smart productivity tool. It connects directly to users’ Gmail and Outlook accounts. Unlike basic email automation, it acts like a personal assistant: managing reminders, sorting messages and adapting to individual communication styles.