People Matters Launches AI-Driven Platform For HR Solutions Discovery

People Matters, a community for HR and talent personnel in India and APAC, has ventured into the SaaS space with the launch of Octopus. Octopus is an artificial intelligence-enabled platform designed to serve as a solution navigator, simplifying the discovery and selection process of HR products from a range of service providers across India.

Octopus aims to enhance the accuracy and speed with which HR professionals can discover, evaluate and connect with HR solutions, potentially simplifying the task of finding the right HR tools.

Navigating the marketplace of HR solutions has been a long, time-consuming process. Typically, it can take 30 to 45 days to research, compare, and select the right tools and find customised, scalable solutions. According to a People Matters report, 84% of organisations face challenges in identifying and selecting suitable digital platforms, which impacts talent outcomes.

Leveraging AI for precision, Octopus addresses these challenges through access to over 1,000 verified, HR solutions across 50+ categories, People Matters said. The platform enables the HR community to discover the latest innovations, while connecting users with solution providers.