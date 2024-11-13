People Matters Launches AI-Driven Platform For HR Solutions Discovery
The platform offers HR solutions directly from service providers, simplifying the discovery and selection process of HR products.
People Matters, a community for HR and talent personnel in India and APAC, has ventured into the SaaS space with the launch of Octopus. Octopus is an artificial intelligence-enabled platform designed to serve as a solution navigator, simplifying the discovery and selection process of HR products from a range of service providers across India.
Octopus aims to enhance the accuracy and speed with which HR professionals can discover, evaluate and connect with HR solutions, potentially simplifying the task of finding the right HR tools.
Navigating the marketplace of HR solutions has been a long, time-consuming process. Typically, it can take 30 to 45 days to research, compare, and select the right tools and find customised, scalable solutions. According to a People Matters report, 84% of organisations face challenges in identifying and selecting suitable digital platforms, which impacts talent outcomes.
Leveraging AI for precision, Octopus addresses these challenges through access to over 1,000 verified, HR solutions across 50+ categories, People Matters said. The platform enables the HR community to discover the latest innovations, while connecting users with solution providers.
Its key features include:
Unbiased Solution Access: High-quality demo videos eliminate promotional bias.
HR-Centric AI: Trained specifically for HR industry needs, Octopus' AI engine offers precision and speed, enabling focused searches.
Conversational Search For Personalised Solutions: Users can converse with the platform to find the most relevant solutions through AI-driven dialogue, not just using problem statement filters and category-specific options.
"This launch marks a significant milestone in our People Matters 3.0 journey, one that will accelerate our vision to bring technological innovation and AI at the forefront of HR for smarter, quicker decision-making to drive real impact,” Pushkaraj Bidwai, chief executive officer of People Matters, said.