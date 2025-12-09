Pentagon Picks Google AI Platform For Its Millions Of Employees

The Defense Department said it has chosen Alphabet Inc.’s Gemini for Government system to deliver artificial intelligence capability for its roughly three million civilian and military employees.

“The future of American warfare is here, and it’s spelled AI,” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said in a video posted to X on Tuesday, adding the software will help the military quickly analyze video and imagery.

The new platform, known as GenAI.mil, is designed to usher in an “AI-driven culture change that will dominate the digital battlefield for years to come,” the Pentagon said in a statement.

In July, Alphabet’s Google Cloud announced a $200 million contract to provide AI capabilities to the Department of Defense, with other prominent AI firms including OpenAI, Elon Musk’s xAI and Anthropic PBC also receiving similar contracts.

Google already provides AI capabilities to the US Navy, Air Force and the Pentagon’s Defense Innovation Unit.