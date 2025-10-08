Paytm Rolls Out Playback: Hear Your Monthly Expenses In AI‑Generated Rap—Here's How
The new Paytm feature turns your past month’s spending habits into a personalised rap using artificial intelligence.
Paytm has unveiled ‘Playback’, a new AI-driven feature that turns a user’s monthly spending information into a customised rap track. Currently in its beta phase and accessible to a group of high-volume users, the feature can be found within the app’s ‘Balance & History’ tab.
It reviews how money has been spent across categories such as shopping, dining, travel and household bills. Then, it produces a tailored rap verse that captures the highlights of the past month’s expenses.
Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma said it is the company’s first AI offering. “Paytm team has created Paytm Playback—an in-house voice model, and trained it to sing lyrics based on your last month’s spends,” he posted on X.
AI will allow us to create products that werenât possible before.— Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) October 6, 2025
Like making a song of your spends !
âï¸Here is our first AI-first offering. âï¸
And, we are raising the bar in consumer UPI payments. ð²@Paytm team has created Paytm Playback - an in-house voice model, andâ¦ pic.twitter.com/jwKNeaMV19
Steps To Create Monthly Spending Rap On Paytm
Here’s how you can create your own monthly spending rap on Paytm:
Open the Paytm app and make sure it’s running the latest version.
From the home screen, head to the ‘Balance & History’ section.
Select the ‘Paytm Playback’ option to create a personalised rap of your previous month’s transactions.
Sit back as the AI transforms your spending details into a catchy rap track.
“Young Indians today consume their world as content, and we saw an opportunity to turn routine expense statements into something engaging and relatable. We expect more users to tune in and reflect on their spending habits as they vibe to their rap song, setting them on the path toward greater financial awareness,” a Paytm spokesperson said.
Responding to a tweet questioning the practical utility of the feature, Sharma said, “It makes us more GenZ app than other oldies’ apps.”
It makes us more GenZ app than other oldiesâ apps.— Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) October 6, 2025
Users who haven’t made any transactions on Paytm in the past month won’t be able to generate a rap based on their spending. Even so, they can return the following month to create and listen to an AI‑powered track.