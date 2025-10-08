Paytm Rolls Out Playback: Hear Your Monthly Expenses In AI‑Generated Rap—Here's How

Paytm has unveiled ‘Playback’, a new AI-driven feature that turns a user’s monthly spending information into a customised rap track. Currently in its beta phase and accessible to a group of high-volume users, the feature can be found within the app’s ‘Balance & History’ tab.

It reviews how money has been spent across categories such as shopping, dining, travel and household bills. Then, it produces a tailored rap verse that captures the highlights of the past month’s expenses.

Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma said it is the company’s first AI offering. “Paytm team has created Paytm Playback—an in-house voice model, and trained it to sing lyrics based on your last month’s spends,” he posted on X.