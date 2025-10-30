PayPal Partners with OpenAI: Now, Shop And Pay Instantly With ChatGPT—Check Details

PayPal has announced an integration with OpenAI’s ChatGPT, becoming the first payments platform to embed its digital wallet directly into the modern and popular generative AI service. The move adopts the Agentic Commerce Protocol (ACP), expanding payments and commerce capabilities within ChatGPT and allowing users to check out instantly using PayPal.

PayPal will also provide payment processing for merchants using OpenAI Instant Checkout. They are also set to connect their global merchant network to OpenAI, which will create a platform for millions of small businesses and the world's largest brands to sell directly within ChatGPT.

The integration offers shoppers the flexibility to pay using their bank account, PayPal balance, or cards, while leveraging PayPal’s built-in protections for both buyers and sellers, along with tools for order tracking and post-purchase issue resolution.

"Hundreds of millions of people turn to ChatGPT each week for help with everyday tasks, including finding products they love, and over 400 million use PayPal to shop," PayPal CEO Alex Chriss said, as reported by Fox Business.