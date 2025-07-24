PayPal Partners With NPCI International To Launch Global UPI-Enabled Payments Platform

Global Payments firm PayPal on Wednesday announced a tie-up with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) for integration of UPI on PayPal World's platform for seamless cross border payment.

This is part of a series of global partnerships unveiled by the company that will connect many of the world's largest payment systems and digital wallets on a single platform, starting with interoperability with PayPal and Venmo.

Together, the launch partners represent nearly two billion users globally, PayPal said in a statement.

The announcement outlines the vision for PayPal World and how it will transform the way people send money, shop online, in-store, and with AI agents across borders, it said.