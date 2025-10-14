Own Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max At Just Rs 7,670 Per Month, Upgrade To iPhone 18 In A Year — Here’s How

BytePe is a recently launched platform that is allowing users to smartly subscribe to an iPhone 17 Pro Max for a year by paying a monthly fee, and that fee has reduced this festive season.

The original fee (or credit card EMI) for subscribing to the iPhone 17 Pro Max on BytePe was Rs 9,204 per month. However, BytePe is offering a 17% discount on that, bringing the fee down to just 7,670 per month for a period of one year. This is substantially lesser than the Rs 12,075 usual EMI on Apple’s online store.

After one year, you can choose to continue with your iPhone 17 Pro Max by paying for another year, or return the phone to BytePe, or even upgrade to the iPhone 18, which is expected to launch in 2026.

BytePe offers damage protection on all subscribed devices, and you have the peace of mind of not having your device damaged or depreciated in value. The icing on the cake: With new models arriving every year, you can easily upgrade to newer, powerful tech without getting tied to a dated device.

That’s not to say that the iPhone 17 Pro Max might feel old just a year from now. Apple’s flagship boasts the powerful A19 Pro chipset under its hood, a 48MP triple rear camera set, 18MP front camera, 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR screen, 4,832mAh battery, and an IP68 rating.

Overall, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is one of the most powerful and efficient flagships around, and BytePe’s smart subscription option further sweetens the deal.