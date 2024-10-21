More Than Half Of Those Engaging With Online Content Question Its Authenticity: Report

People are questioning the content they’re served online more than before, and 62% say trust is an important factor when choosing to engage with a brand, according to Accenture’s Life Trends report.

The response to rapid technological advances is mixed, as per the report, which was based on an Accenture survey of over 24,000 respondents across 22 countries in July 2024. Influenced by increased use of artificial intelligence and generative AI, recent breakthroughs are impacting digital experiences. While appreciating the convenience digital technology offers, people are scrutinising what they see, and what they believe, as they seek to rebalance technology’s role in their lives.

The trustworthiness of digital technology is under threat as a rise in scams blurs the lines between real and deceptive content. Accenture research showed over half of people now question online content’s authenticity. Trust erosion is impacting online shopping and brand interactions, with 33% of the participants in the study reporting deep-fake attacks or scams in the past year.

Findings also revealed that those aged 18-24 are more than twice as likely as those over 55 to say social media impacts their identity. About two-thirds of Gen Z and millennials agree that they’re spending more time online than they would like to (67% and 64% respectively).

In an “impatience economy”, three out of four consumers today say they wish companies would respond faster to their changing needs. Over half now prefer quick answers and guidance, often turning to crowd-sourced information for faster results, and even taking riskier paths for health and financial goals. The role of influencers, who were once focused on style, travel and music, has expanded to include life fundamentals like health, wealth and happiness.