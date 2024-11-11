Over Eight In 10 Indian Industry Leaders Call For Investments In Quantum Computing: Survey
Nearly 75% of industry leaders surveyed view quantum as a game-changer for India’s future.
Industry leaders across India are pushing for significant investments in quantum computing research and talent development to unlock the potential of this technology, a recent survey by Primus Partners showed. Nearly 75% of industry leaders surveyed view quantum as a game-changer for India’s future.
The sectors expected to benefit most include artificial intelligence and machine learning (79.4%), cybersecurity and cryptography (68.1%), and healthcare and drug discovery (61%).
AI and machine learning stand to experience acceleration, with quantum algorithms potentially unlocking new levels of computational power and efficiency. Similarly, in cybersecurity and cryptography, quantum’s ability to process vast amounts of data can improve encryption methods, safeguarding India’s digital infrastructure. In healthcare, quantum could make drug discovery faster and more precise, improving public health outcomes.
To capitalise on the technology’s potential, industry leaders underline critical steps India must take. Investing in research and development emerges as a top priority, with 74.5% of respondents emphasising the need for increased investment to drive quantum innovation. Developing a skilled workforce is another priority, with 61.7% of respondents highlighting the importance of building a skilled talent pool capable of driving future quantum breakthroughs.
Industry leaders also view quantum as a tool for addressing societal challenges. Around 63% believe quantum computing has the potential to enhance financial systems, making them more efficient, transparent, and secure. Similarly, 61.7% see quantum's ability to advance healthcare access, particularly in underserved regions.
The survey also highlighted significant barriers to the technology’s adoption. Almost 71% of respondents pointed to the high cost of R&D as one of the major obstacles preventing faster advancements in quantum technology. Around 62% noted that shortage of skilled talent is another barrier that must be addressed to unlock its potential. Over 45% of leaders also emphasised the importance of collaboration across sectors, including governments, private sector, and international organisations to overcome both the financial and talent-related barriers to quantum growth.
“Quantum technology holds the potential to solve some of the most complex problems in materials science, drug discovery, financial modeling, and cryptography. This technology will significantly enhance national security, drive economic growth, and create millions of jobs," said Devroop Dhar, co-founder and managing director of Primus Partners.
Additionally, 32.6% of respondents also believe practical quantum applications will be realised within 3-5 years, while 27.7% estimated it will take over five years before quantum computing becomes widely deployed. This timeline underscores the urgency for India to make the necessary investments in R&D, build the required talent pool, and forge global partnerships.