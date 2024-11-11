Over Eight In 10 Indian Industry Leaders Call For Investments In Quantum Computing: Survey

Industry leaders across India are pushing for significant investments in quantum computing research and talent development to unlock the potential of this technology, a recent survey by Primus Partners showed. Nearly 75% of industry leaders surveyed view quantum as a game-changer for India’s future.

The sectors expected to benefit most include artificial intelligence and machine learning (79.4%), cybersecurity and cryptography (68.1%), and healthcare and drug discovery (61%).

AI and machine learning stand to experience acceleration, with quantum algorithms potentially unlocking new levels of computational power and efficiency. Similarly, in cybersecurity and cryptography, quantum’s ability to process vast amounts of data can improve encryption methods, safeguarding India’s digital infrastructure. In healthcare, quantum could make drug discovery faster and more precise, improving public health outcomes.

To capitalise on the technology’s potential, industry leaders underline critical steps India must take. Investing in research and development emerges as a top priority, with 74.5% of respondents emphasising the need for increased investment to drive quantum innovation. Developing a skilled workforce is another priority, with 61.7% of respondents highlighting the importance of building a skilled talent pool capable of driving future quantum breakthroughs.